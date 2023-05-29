ZEE Sites

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rain Expected at 3 PM IST

Live Cricket Score, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Reserve Day: Match postponed to Monday due to heavy rain. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 29, 2023 2:02 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Highlights | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Match Postponed to Monday Due to RAIN.

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

Ahmedabad: So for the first time ever in the history of the Indian Premier League, the final match gets washed out on Sunday due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad and now it will be played on the following day on what is called the ‘Reserve Day’. If again on the Reserve Day, there is a wash-out, then defending champions Gujarat Titans will be crowned as IPL Champions for the second time in a row, since the Hardik Pandya-led side have finished ahead of Chennai Super Kings in the league phase. The match will start on Monday 7:30 PM IST.

Live Updates

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Looks like it could be another frustrating day for the fans as there are forecasts of rain during the day and in the eveing.

  • 12:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Now that the toss is not done, do you think there will be change in combinations or any of the teams given the playing conditions would have changed?

  • 12:00 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: We just got some input from Ahmedabad, it is sunny now but rain is expected at 1 PM IST.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Dhoni will be playing his 250th IPL game and hence it will be a big match for many reasons. There are speculations that this could be his last game.

  • 11:36 AM IST

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: It is not raining in Ahmedabad now. The sky is bright and clear. As of now, things are looking good for an on-time start.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: All eyes would be on the skies to see if it rains today. There are forecasts of overcast skies in the evening. Hoping that the rain stays away.

  • 10:04 AM IST

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Here is an official update from IPL about how to attend the match today. First, you need to carry your tickets. Entry will not be allowed without tickets.

  • 9:49 AM IST

