live

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Match Postponed to Monday Due to RAIN

LIVE SCORE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Reserve Day - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Rain Continues to Pelt Down, Ground Turns Mini-Pond. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 28, 2023 11:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Live Updates.

LIVE Updates | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

So here we are hours away from the start of IPL 2023 final. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings were the teams that finished top two after the league stage, so it is fair to say that the most deserving teams have made the summit clash. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium and the focus would be on Shubman Gill, who has been in ominous touch.

Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates ahead of the grand finale from Ahmedabad.

Live Updates

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: That’s it!! The game has been postponed for tomorrow!! RESERVE DAY IS ON!

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: In all likelihood, the game is all set to be postponed for tomorrow. We wait for official confirmation.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: If the rain doesn’t stop by 11:00 pm tonight, then the match will head towards for Reserve Day.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: There’s no sign of improvement. The outfield is in a very bad condition and has taken a serious beating. There are big puddles over the covers.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Looking at the current conditions of the ground, we might be heading for a Reserve Day.

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: UPDATE FROM AHMEDABAD | No improvement, it’s still raining cats and dogs. The ground has become a mini pond!

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: REMINDER | The cut-off time for at least a 5-over game is 12:06 AM. So we have little over 2 hours left before we head towards for the Reserve Day.

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: If the match goes onto the Reserve Day, the rain threat still looms. Ahmedabad is expected to be covered by dark clouds through out the day.

  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: Our sources from Ahmedabad have told that it’s still raining cats and dogs at the Narendra Modi Stadium and it is also accompanied by frequent lightening.

  • 9:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: We will start losing overs from now onwards. If we can start the final by 10 PM. We can expect a 17-over match. If it starts at 10:30 PM, then it will be a 15-over match.

