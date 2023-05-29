LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Who Wins Title if Rain Washes Out Reserve Day?

ZEE Sites

Published: May 29, 2023 11:20 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ahmedabad: So for the first time ever in the history of the Indian Premier League, the final match gets washed out on Sunday due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad and now it will be played on the following day on what is called the ‘Reserve Day’. If again on the Reserve Day, there is a wash-out, then defending champions Gujarat Titans will be crowned as IPL Champions for the second time in a row, since the Hardik Pandya-led side have finished ahead of Chennai Super Kings in the league phase. The match will start on Monday 7:30 PM IST.

Live Updates

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: It is not raining in Ahmedabad now. The sky is bright and clear. As of now, things are looking good for an on-time start.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: All eyes would be on the skies to see if it rains today. There are forecasts of overcast skies in the evening. Hoping that the rain stays away.

  • 10:04 AM IST

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Here is an official update from IPL about how to attend the match today. First, you need to carry your tickets. Entry will not be allowed without tickets.

  • 9:49 AM IST

  • 9:38 AM IST

  • 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: There is good news from Ahmedabad, there is no rain at the moment and fans would be hoping it stays this way throughout the day and a complete game takes place.

  • 9:36 AM IST

  • 9:23 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: If the rain forces the match to not start on time i.e. 7:30 pm (IST), no overs will be lost till it gets underway by 9:35 pm local time. Post that deadline, there will be a reduction in overs and the number depends on how late it begins.
    For example: For a 19-overs-a-side match, it should start by 9:45 pm (IST).
  • 9:20 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: How will the playing conditions be, will there be enough moisture to allure the bowlers? Will it be a difficult track to hit the big shots, we will find all that out this evening.

