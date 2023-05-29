ZEE Sites

live

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rain Interrupts Chennai’s Run-Chase

Live Cricket Score, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Reserve Day: Rain Interrupts Chennai's Run-Chase. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 29, 2023 10:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ruturaj Gaikwad

4* (3) 1x4, 0x6

Devon Conway

0 (0) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(0.3-0-4-0)*
Ahmedabad: So for the first time ever in the history of the Indian Premier League, the final match gets washed out on Sunday due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad and now it will be played on the following day on what is called the ‘Reserve Day’. If again on the Reserve Day, there is a wash-out, then defending champions Gujarat Titans will be crowned as IPL Champions for the second time in a row, since the Hardik Pandya-led side have finished ahead of Chennai Super Kings in the league phase. The match will start on Monday 7:30 PM IST.

Live Updates

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: Chennai Super Kings were on 4/0 after just playing 3 balls in the second innings. CSK 4/0 (0.3)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: The rain is back!!! I think we’re in for a long night again!!!

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway open innings for Chennai Super Kings. Mohammed Shami has the new ball for Gujarat Titans.

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: The drizzle was short-lived and the covers have come off! GAME ON!!

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: Well well well! The rain makes it’s first appearance today. Light drizzle and the covers have come on.

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: Highest Total in IPL Playoffs | 233/3 – GT vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023 Q2, 226/6 – PBKS vs CSK, Mumbai WS, 2014 Q2, 222/5 – CSK vs DC, Chennai, 2012 Q2, 214/4 – GT vs CSK, Ahmedabad, 2023 Final, 208/7 – SRH vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2016 Final.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: That’s it!! Gujarat Titans finish on 214/4 after 20 overs of play. GT 214/4 (20)

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: OUT!!! Sai Sudarshan departs after scoring perhaps his career’s greatest ever knocks! Missed out the century by 4 runs.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: 18 runs coming from the over!!! 200 up for the defending champions!! Just what the doctor ordered. Final over coming up! Can they get to 220? Sai Sudarshan is just 16 runs away from a hundred! GT 200/2 (18)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: 9 off the over and Gujarat now stand at 182. 18 runs to get past the 200-run mark. GT 182/2 (18)

