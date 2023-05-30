ZEE Sites

  • LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rahane Departs, Dube-Rayudu Key In Run-Chase For Chennai
LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rahane Departs, Dube-Rayudu Key In Run-Chase For Chennai

Live Cricket Score, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Reserve Day: Rahane Departs, Dube-Rayudu Key In Run-Chase For Chennai. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: May 30, 2023 1:08 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ambati Rayudu

3* (4) 0x4, 0x6

Shivam Dube

25 (14) 0x4, 2x6

Rashid Khan

(3-0-44-0)*

Mohit Sharma

(1-0-6-1)
Highlights | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Match Postponed to Monday Due to RAIN.

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

Ahmedabad: So for the first time ever in the history of the Indian Premier League, the final match gets washed out on Sunday due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad and now it will be played on the following day on what is called the ‘Reserve Day’. If again on the Reserve Day, there is a wash-out, then defending champions Gujarat Titans will be crowned as IPL Champions for the second time in a row, since the Hardik Pandya-led side have finished ahead of Chennai Super Kings in the league phase. The match will start on Monday 7:30 PM IST.

Live Updates

  • 1:13 AM IST

    LIVE CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: Dube has hit back to back sixes and now Chennai require 38 to win from 18 balls. CSK 133/3 (12)

  • 1:06 AM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: OUT!! Partnership broken!! Rahane departs! Mohit Sharma strikes for the defending champions. CSK 117/3 (10.5)

  • 1:02 AM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: 10 overs gone, Chennai are now at 112/2. The Super Kings need 59 to win from 30 balls. Very much gettable. CSK 112/2 (10)

  • 12:57 AM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: 9 gone, Chennai Super Kings are now at 99/0. CSK 99/0 (9)

  • 12:47 AM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: OUT!!! Noor Ahmad does it again!! The set Devon Conway has been sent back to the pavilion. Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in for Chennai. CSK 79/2 (7.1)

  • 12:41 AM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: OUT!!! We have the first wicket of the match!! Noor Ahmad strikes for Gujarat!! Ruturaj Gaikwad departs!! CSK 74/1 (6.3)

  • 12:40 AM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: 6 overs gone, Chennai Super Kings are now at 72/0. They are very much ahead of the required run-rate. CSK 72/0 (6)

  • 12:32 AM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: 5 overs gone, Chennai Super Kings are cruising at 58/0. CSK 58/0 (5)

  • 12:22 AM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: 11 runs coming from the over, Ruturaj and Conway take their side to 35/0. CSK 35/0 (3)

  • 12:18 AM IST

    LIVE | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: 2 overs gone, Chennai are off to a good start and currently stand at 24/0. CSK 24/0 (2)

