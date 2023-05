Home

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

live

Live Cricket Score, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Reserve Day: Rahane Departs, Dube-Rayudu Key In Run-Chase For Chennai.

Live Cricket Score, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Reserve Day: Rahane Departs, Dube-Rayudu Key In Run-Chase For Chennai. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Gujarat Titans VS Chennai Super Kings 214/4 (20.0) 133/3 (12.0) Run Rate: (Current: 11.08) CSK need 38 runs in 18 balls at 12.66 rpo Last Wicket: Ajinkya Rahane c Vijay Shankar b Mohit Sharma 27 (13) - 117/3 in 10.5 Over Ambati Rayudu 3 * (4) 0x4, 0x6 Shivam Dube 25 (14) 0x4, 2x6 Rashid Khan (3-0-44-0) * Mohit Sharma (1-0-6-1)

Highlights | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Match Postponed to Monday Due to RAIN.

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

Ahmedabad: So for the first time ever in the history of the Indian Premier League, the final match gets washed out on Sunday due to heavy rain in Ahmedabad and now it will be played on the following day on what is called the ‘Reserve Day’. If again on the Reserve Day, there is a wash-out, then defending champions Gujarat Titans will be crowned as IPL Champions for the second time in a row, since the Hardik Pandya-led side have finished ahead of Chennai Super Kings in the league phase. The match will start on Monday 7:30 PM IST.

