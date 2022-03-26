Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: UPDATES | Important knocks from Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings guide KKR to a 6-wicket victory over CSK. Ajinkya Rahane fell short of his 50 as he found the mid-wicket fielder, Mitchell Santner claims it. Dwayne Bravo strikes again and gets the better of Nitish Rana. Dwayne Bravo breaks the partnership in his first ball of his spell. Venkatesh Iyer gone for 16. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer Steady in 132 Run-Chase. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja script a 56 ball 70-run partnership as the former's 38 ball 50 take CSK to 131/5 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube miscues it and Andre Russell picks up his first wicket of the match. Big mix-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu and as a result the latter has been run-out. Varun Chakaravarthy gets his man thanks to Sheldon Jackson who sends dangerman Robin Uthappa packing. Umesh Yadav does it again, picks up his second wicket as he sends Devon Conway back to the pavilion. Umesh Yadav removes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kolkata draw first blood.

PREVIEW: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener this year and this will be a repeat of the last year's final. CSK ended up on the winning side in the previous meeting and KKR will be seeking revenge for losing out in the final last year. Both teams have been slightly affected by their overseas players arriving late and CSK will not have their services of Moeen Ali for the first game. However, the big news is the legendary MS Dhoni stepping down captaincy and has handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja for the season. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders do have some interesting options on the bench but have been slightly affected with Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch arriving late as well. The two-time winners will look up to their new skipper Shreyas Iyer to do the magic, while a lot of familiar faces have come back into the squad. It is expected to be a heavy weight clash between the two teams who have some match-winners in their squad.

CSK | Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.
KKR | Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

  • 11:12 PM IST
    It’s KKR’s Night !!

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: It seemed a straightforward chase for Kolkata and with the platform their openers, Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane had laid, half the job was done then and there itself. Rahane played fairly well but missed out on a fifty. A couple of quick wickets fell in the middle overs but captain Shreyas Iyer along with Sam Billings just kept knocking the ball around. When the target was in sight, the big shots came out and even though Billings got out at the death, Kolkata got over the line without needing the muscle of Narine or Russell. A good win for the new captain who hit the winning runs and they will be very pleased with their performance tonight.

  • 11:11 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Kolkata get over the blemishes of the previous final and get a bit of sweet revenge over Chennai. They have won the opening match of the 2022 Indian T20 League season pretty comfortably in the end with 9 balls remaining. They get the two points on the board and are off to a flying start in the tournament. Chennai have been handed a comprehensive defeat here and they will look to bounce back quickly in the next game.

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: That’s it ! KKR Win ! Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane has been influential tonight at the opening day. The Knight Riders beat the defending champions by 6 wickets.

  • 10:58 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Dwayne Bravo equals Lasith Malinga’s record of most wickets in the Indian Premier League (170 wickets). Kolkata are one big hit away from victory with 2 overs in hand !
  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Bravo to Billings | OUT! The West Indian gets his third of the match ! Caught by Tushar Deshpande!! Bravo dangles the carrot and Billings falls in the trap. Slower ball in the slot to see if Billings is interested in a big hit. He is, does connect well but hits it flat and straight to deep mid-wicket. KKR 123/4 (17.3)

  • 10:51 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Jadeja to Billings | SIX! lovely! Dancing shoes on, to the pitch of the ball and lofted high over wide long-on. Billings a busy player! KKR 121/3 (16.4)
  • 10:49 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: 9 off the over, KKR are now at 113/3. KKR 113/3 (16)
  • 10:47 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Bravo to Billings | FOUR! he couldn’t get the sweep right against the spinners, but he does sweep Bravo. Slower delivery sat up nicely. In great position to access backward square leg and placed it perfectly. KKR 111/3 (15.4)
  • 10:44 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: 15 gone, Billings and Shreyas are building up a partnership now. KKR 104/3 (15)