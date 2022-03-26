Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener this year and this will be a repeat of the last year’s final. CSK ended up on the winning side in the previous meeting and KKR will be seeking revenge for losing out in the final last year. Both teams have been slightly affected by their overseas players arriving late and CSK will not have their services of Moeen Ali for the first game. However, the big news is the legendary MS Dhoni stepping down captaincy and has handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja for the season. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders do have some interesting options on the bench but have been slightly affected with Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch arriving late as well. The two-time winners will look up to their new skipper Shreyas Iyer to do the magic, while a lot of familiar faces have come back into the squad. It is expected to be a heavy weight clash between the two teams who have some match-winners in their squad.Also Read - KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Indian Premier League 2022: When And Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Live Updates

  • 6:44 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Kolkata Knight Rider’s batting will be key today with the likes of Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sam Billings in the team.
  • 6:40 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Good news for the CSK fans that Deepak Chahar has started practicing at the nets. He has gone undergone successful rehabilitation and is looking in good shape while bowling. He’ll be part of the team for the later part of the tournament.
  • 6:37 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Good luck wishes from Pat Cummins for the Purple & Gold Brigade

  • 6:34 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: CSK Have Arrived !

  • 6:33 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Former CSK & KKR man Harbhajan Singh Predicts !

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: KEY PLAYER | Sunil Narine bowled splendidly in the recently concluded CPL as well as in the BPL and excelled with both bat and ball. The mystery spinner has been associated with the franchise for a long time now and he can definitely be the X factor with the ball. The 33-year-old can turn around games on his own and he will be a handy batter down the order. Narine was one of the reasons behind KKR’s comeback in the previous edition of the IPL.

  • 6:24 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: KEY PLAYER | Shreyas Iyer has been in the form of his life at the moment and he will return to his favourite number three position, where he has been the most effective. The right-hander can switch gears by playing the anchor role at times and can hit some lusty blows, if needed, as well. The KKR skipper is likely to make the most out of this edition going by the form he has been in and he can be a match-winner for the franchise.
  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: It will be a big test for both Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer as both look to make a mark in their new challenges.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders own the dubious record for the lowest total in IPL matches played at the venue. During a match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2008, KKR lost all their wickets for 67 runs in 15.2 overs. In the 83 matches that have happened on this ground, 15 times the team batting first has managed to post a total of more than 190, whereas 21 times the first innings score has been less than 150. The highest successful run chase at this venue is 198, which MI pulled off against the Punjab Kings in 2019.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: CSK FULL SQUAD | MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.