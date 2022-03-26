Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener this year and this will be a repeat of the last year’s final. CSK ended up on the winning side in the previous meeting and KKR will be seeking revenge for losing out in the final last year. Both teams have been slightly affected by their overseas players arriving late and CSK will not have their services of Moeen Ali for the first game. However, the big news is the legendary MS Dhoni stepping down captaincy and has handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja for the season. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders do have some interesting options on the bench but have been slightly affected with Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch arriving late as well. The two-time winners will look up to their new skipper Shreyas Iyer to do the magic, while a lot of familiar faces have come back into the squad. It is expected to be a heavy weight clash between the two teams who have some match-winners in their squad.Also Read - KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming Indian Premier League 2022: When And Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

