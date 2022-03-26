Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: UPDATES | Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer Steady in 132 Run-Chase. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja script a 56 ball 70-run partnership as the former’s 38 ball 50 take CSK to 131/5 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube miscues it and Andre Russell picks up his first wicket of the match. Big mix-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu and as a result the latter has been run-out. Varun Chakaravarthy gets his man thanks to Sheldon Jackson who sends dangerman Robin Uthappa packing. Umesh Yadav does it again, picks up his second wicket as he sends Devon Conway back to the pavilion. Umesh Yadav removes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kolkata draw first blood. Also Read - MS Dhoni's Unbeaten Fifty During IPL 2022 Opener Between CSK-KKR Sets Twitter on Fire

PREVIEW: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener this year and this will be a repeat of the last year’s final. CSK ended up on the winning side in the previous meeting and KKR will be seeking revenge for losing out in the final last year. Both teams have been slightly affected by their overseas players arriving late and CSK will not have their services of Moeen Ali for the first game. However, the big news is the legendary MS Dhoni stepping down captaincy and has handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja for the season. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders do have some interesting options on the bench but have been slightly affected with Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch arriving late as well. The two-time winners will look up to their new skipper Shreyas Iyer to do the magic, while a lot of familiar faces have come back into the squad. It is expected to be a heavy weight clash between the two teams who have some match-winners in their squad. Also Read - PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 3: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 27 Sun

CSK | Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.
KKR | Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy. Also Read - DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Brabourne Stadium at 3:30 PM IST Mar 27 Sun

  • 9:51 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Milne to Rahane: SIX! that’s gone into the second tier at deep backward square. KKR 25/0 (4)
  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Milne to Rahane: FOUR! that’s elegantly done. Fraction too full on off, Rahane gets forward and lofts superbly with a straight bat, held his pose too and gets it over the bowler. KKR 19/0 (3.5)

  • 9:46 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: 3 gone, KKR are building it up slowly and steadily. KKR 15/0 (3)
  • 9:41 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Just 2 runs from the over. Adam Milne produces a tight over. KKR 8/0 (2)
  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: 2 runs and a boundary off the over. Kolkata off to a decent start. KKR 6/0 (1)

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer to open for KKR ! Tushar Deshpande to start off the CSK attack !

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Right then! 132 runs to win for Kolkata. The dew might kick in and would become even easier for Kolkata to chase this. However, Chennai have to produce something special to defend this par total. Stay tuned as the chase is just around the corner.

  • 9:28 PM IST
    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Umesh Yadav is up for a quick chat. He says it is a fresh wicket and that’s why the ball is gripping a bit. He adds that the wicket at Wankhede is always a true bounce and there’s help for the pacers as well as spinners. Mentions that he hasn’t played in the competition much in the last two overs but is happy to perform well. About his role, he says that he is happy to bowl at any point in the innings and has the capability to lead the attack. He ends by saying that the score is not big but the ball is gripping.
  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: Kolkata would have taken this score at the start. Started by Umesh Yadav with some superb bowling display and was controlled by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy in the middle phase. Kolkata played with the tactics of the newly groomed skipper, Shreyas Iyer. Kolkata leaked a bit few runs at the backend but still, they’ll fancy chasing it down. Nothing went through Chennai’s plan. Both the openers fell without troubling much. Robin Uthappa played some beautiful shots but failed to continue. The two most-experienced players for Chennai, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni were out for a long time and they took time to find their groove. Boyy, once they found it, they made full use of it. A partnership of 70 between them has helped Chennai to give a fighting chance. 47 runs from the last three overs and Chennai have done just enough to reach a respectable total. There is still the finisher alive inside that veteran guy who is carrying the hopes of Chennai at this age as well. Wankhede is always known to be the batting paradise but this was in no way a fairy tale innings for Chennai, apart from that good end. First game pressure? Might be.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs KKR Score & Updates: 50 off 38 balls for MS Dhoni !!! He has played a fantastic knock ! Chennai Super Kings get it past 130 ! 47 runs has been scored in the last 3 overs ! Dhoni and Jadeja script 56 ball 70 run partnership. KKR need 132 runs to win. CSK 131/5 (20)