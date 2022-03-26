Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: UPDATES | Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer Steady in 132 Run-Chase. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja script a 56 ball 70-run partnership as the former’s 38 ball 50 take CSK to 131/5 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube miscues it and Andre Russell picks up his first wicket of the match. Big mix-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu and as a result the latter has been run-out. Varun Chakaravarthy gets his man thanks to Sheldon Jackson who sends dangerman Robin Uthappa packing. Umesh Yadav does it again, picks up his second wicket as he sends Devon Conway back to the pavilion. Umesh Yadav removes Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kolkata draw first blood. Also Read - MS Dhoni's Unbeaten Fifty During IPL 2022 Opener Between CSK-KKR Sets Twitter on Fire

PREVIEW: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the tournament opener this year and this will be a repeat of the last year’s final. CSK ended up on the winning side in the previous meeting and KKR will be seeking revenge for losing out in the final last year. Both teams have been slightly affected by their overseas players arriving late and CSK will not have their services of Moeen Ali for the first game. However, the big news is the legendary MS Dhoni stepping down captaincy and has handed over the reins to Ravindra Jadeja for the season. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders do have some interesting options on the bench but have been slightly affected with Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch arriving late as well. The two-time winners will look up to their new skipper Shreyas Iyer to do the magic, while a lot of familiar faces have come back into the squad. It is expected to be a heavy weight clash between the two teams who have some match-winners in their squad. Also Read - PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2022, Match 3: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST Mar 27 Sun

CSK | Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja(c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

KKR | Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy. Also Read - DC vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 2: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Brabourne Stadium at 3:30 PM IST Mar 27 Sun

