Live cricket score: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab KHP vs SOP Pakistan T20 Cup National T20 Cup, Match 6

TOSS — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have won the toss and have elected to bat first at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad

Dream11 Predictions

Dream 11 Team KHP vs SOP Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 National T20 Cup 2019 Match 6- Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays IPL Match Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab at Faisalabad 6:00 PM IST: The sixth match of Pakistan T20 Cup 2019 or the National T20 Cup 2019 will be played between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab at Faisalabad. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be seeking to continue their winning momentum after claiming victory in their tournament opener against Balochistan while Southern Punjab faced defeat to Northern on Monday.

TOSS: The match starts 6:00 pm IST while the toss will be at 5:30 PM IST

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for KHP vs SOP

My Dream11 Team

M Rizwan (captain), S Maqsood, S Masood, F Zaman (vice-captain), S Farhan, A Yamin, A Amin, M Mohsin, M Irfan, W Riaz, Usman Khan Shinwari

KHP vs SOP Predicted 11

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Shahibzada Farhaan, Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Adil Amin, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Khushdil Shah, Junaid Khan, Zohaib Khan, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Ilyas

Southern Punjab (Probable XI): S Masood, U Siddiq, S Aslam, S Maqsood (captain), S Badar, A Salman, A Yamin, W Riaz, U Asif, M Irfan, Z Mahmood

SQUADS:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: M Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Israrullah, Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Ilyas, Musaddiq Ahmed, Umer Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan JR and Irfanullah Shah

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (captain), Sami Aslam (vice-captain), Amir Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Abbas (subject to fitness), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Irfan (LLS), Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umaid Asf, Umer Siddique, Wahab Riaz and Zahid Mahmood

