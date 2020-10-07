













Load More

KKR vs CSK, Match 21, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 21 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at the Abu Dhabi. See the latest Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 21 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 21 of IPL 2020 between KKR vs CSK from Abu Dhabi here. (LIVE SCORECARD) Also Read - SRH vs KXIP 11Wickets Hints For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Dream11 IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Probable XIs, Match 22 Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST

(FANTASY TEAM) Also Read - KKR vs CSK Dream11 Team Hints, Tips For Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs, Match 21 Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST Wednesday October 7

KKR vs CSK Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi Also Read - SRH vs KXIP MyTeam11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 22 Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Thursday, October 8

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla