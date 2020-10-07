Live Updates

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: Varun Chakraborty will be the x-factor for Kolkata, and how MS Dhoni tackles the two mystery spinners in the Knights could be the key in the outcome of the match. But all said and done, will Dhoni bat considering the form Watson and Faf have been in. Will it be another annihilation by Chennai? The duo put on a record partnership for CSK ever.

    Which has been the team that promises to go all the way? It is extremely difficult to make predictions this season as all teams have the capability of beating the other and no team looks extremely superior to the rest. This has been the fascinating aspect this year.

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: One gets the feeling that with CSK in good form, they start favourites, but again only a fool can predict IPL matches – we have seen that time and again. In all probability, Dhoni will opt to chase if he wins the toss, it would be interesting if they bat first and have to set a total.

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: It would be interesting to see Piyush Chawla – who was with Kolkata for the past six seasons – will be playing in yellow against his ex-franchise. The approach of the Kolkata batsmen – who know him well – maybe will look to take him on. Also, Narine has got Watson on eight occasions in the past and his battle with the CSK openers would be a battle to watch out for.

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: It would be interesting to see the battle between the two young Indian pacers from Kolkata – Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti against experienced Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis – who have been the best in their prime.

    LIVE: KKR vs CSK IPL 2020, Match 21: While KKR look to bounce back, CSK would hope to contine their momentum – which they earned with a 10-wicket win over Rajasthan. It would be interesting to see if Sunil Narine gets picked after his dismal show thus far. The feeling is with Lungi Ngidi – who is the only bowler with sheer pace and unlikely to be picked – Narine may be trusted once again with mere medium pacers in CSK.

KKR vs CSK, Match 21, IPL 2020 LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 21 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings at the Abu Dhabi.

KKR vs CSK Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi Also Read - SRH vs KXIP MyTeam11 Team Hints, Tips And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Probable XI Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 22 Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Thursday, October 8

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla