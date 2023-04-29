Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Russell, Gurbaz Power KKR To 179/7 After Delayed Start
LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Russell, Gurbaz Power KKR To 179/7 After Delayed Start

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Gurbaz, Rinku Key to Big Score For KKR. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 29, 2023 6:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Mohammed Shami to bowl the final over. Two singles from the first two balls. Andre Russell launches him for a 94m six before getting out on the last ball. KKR finish at 179/7 in 20 overs.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: David Wiese joins the party. After a quite over, the Namibian hits Joshua Little for a long long six. KKR 171/5 (19)

  • 5:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Noor Ahmed continues and Andre Russell welcomes him with a four straight down the ground. OUT!!!! Rinku Singh goes for a biggie and he us brilliantly caught by Joshua Little on the boundary. David Weise is the new man in. KKR 156/6 (18)

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: BANG!!! Andre Russell joins the party as he launches Rashid Khan for a 88m six. Brutal power. Six more from the birthday boy.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: So far we have seen a quote image of Rinku Singh. Expectations are big from him and it will be interesting to see how he takes it from here. Along with his is the birthday boy Andre Russell.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Rahmanullah Gurbaz departs. He goes for a biggie and is well caught by Rashid Khan. Noor Ahmed gets the wicket in an all-Afghanistan affair. KKR 137/5 (16)

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: 15 gone, Kolkata Knight Riders are now at 134/4. 17 runs came from the previous over. KKR 134/4 (15)

  • 5:25 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: 13 gone, Kolkata are now at 105/4. KKR 105/4 (13)

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Rana and Venkatesh Iyer’s wickets have put KKR on the backfoot and now it’s down to set Gurbaz and Rinku to take the home-side to a good total. KKR 97/4 (12)

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, Kolkata are going really with the likes of Gurbaz and Venkatesh. KKR are now at 75/2. KKR 75/2 (8)

LIVE Updates| Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023

After a string of losses, Kolkata finally got a win in their previous encounter against Bangalore and that would give them a lot of confidence ahead of their big game against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Kolkata beat Gujarat in a final over thriller all thanks to Rinku Singh. Ideally, Kolkata would like a double over Gujarat but that would certainly not be easy. But again, playing at home would give KKR a slight advantage.

Published Date: April 29, 2023 5:54 PM IST

Updated Date: April 29, 2023 6:07 PM IST

