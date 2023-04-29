LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Jagadeesan, Gurbaz Give KKR Steady Start

Top Recommended Stories

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 39th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: April 29, 2023 4:20 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: 13 runs coming from the over, N Jagadeesan in the mood today. Hardik Pandya, the skipper turned out to be quite expensive in his opening over. KKR 13/0 (1)

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Andre Russell rings the Eden Bell. The umpires and the players are out in the middle. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and N Jagadeesan will open for KKR. Mohammed Shami with the ball for Titans. KKR 3/0 (1)

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: For the unknown, Titans have won the toss and chose to bowl first. Jason Roy is out at KKR top order and Rahmanullah Gurbaz replaced him.

  • 4:10 PM IST

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Match will start at 4:15 PM IST. No overs lost as of now. All the covers have been removed.

  • 3:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: KKR’s Andre Russell is celebrating his 35th birthday today. He is also playing his 100th IPL match today, Happy Birthday Dre Russ.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Interestingly, Shubman Gill has been left out from the Gujarat Titans playing XI. That could be the strategy for Titans and he may be brought in as an Impact Player.

  • 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Good news from Eden Gardens. The covers are off and the Gujarat Titans players are warming up in the middle. Hardik Pandya got his hand taped.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: The news coming in from the centre is that the covers have started coming off at Eden Gardens. Hardik Pandya is seen talking with the Gujarat Titans support staff and looks to be in great mood.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023: Both the captains Hardik Pandya and Nitish Rana are in talks with the match officials at Eden Gardens. The match officials are inspecting the ground and we will get an update soon.

LIVE Updates| Kolkata vs Gujarat, IPL 2023

After a string of losses, Kolkata finally got a win in their previous encounter against Bangalore and that would give them a lot of confidence ahead of their big game against defending champions Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Kolkata beat Gujarat in a final over thriller all thanks to Rinku Singh. Ideally, Kolkata would like a double over Gujarat but that would certainly not be easy. But again, playing at home would give KKR a slight advantage.

Published Date: April 29, 2023 4:17 PM IST

Updated Date: April 29, 2023 4:20 PM IST

