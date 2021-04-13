Live Score IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 Live Updates KKR vs MI: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians at Chepauk. KKR made no changes in their playing XI, while Quinton de Kock replaced Chris Lynn in Mumbai's XI.

Live Updates

  • 9:02 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs MI Updates IPL 2021: Another one falls as Marco Jansen dismissed for a golden duck. Andre Russell is on fire and proving why he is a big asset for KKR with both bat and ball. The pressure is mounting on Krunal as his main motive here is to play the 20 overs. MI 126/6 in 17.3 overs

  • 9:00 PM IST

    KKR vs MI Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Pollard Departs for just 5! Mumbai Indians in big trouble now as the collapse is not stopping for now. Andre Russell gets the big man from Mumbai. Krunal Pandya is the only hope for Mumbai now for a big finish as Marco Jansen is the new man in. MI 125/6 in 17.2 overs

  • 8:54 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya departs! And the collapse continues as the Hardik departs for just 15 and he took 17 balls. Mumbai Indians are struggling now in this game as KKR are taking some wickets at regular intervals to pin them down. Krunal Pandya replaces his brother in the middle but Krishna has been impressive tonight and will look to get more wickets. MI 123/5 in 16.2 overs

  • 8:49 PM IST

    KKR vs MI Live Score and Updates IPL 2021: Pat Cummins does the job again and he gets the Hitman! An off-cutter from the big Australian and Rohit edges it to the stumps. Kieron Pollard is the new man in. Some exciting cricket in line now with Hardik and Pollie in the middle. MI 115/4 in 15.2 overs

  • 8:46 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Updates: Rohit Sharma is getting his rhythm back and is playing with the field now. Eight runs from Varun’s last over good one from KKR’s perspective. Cummins returns to attack he has the responsibility to provide a breakthrough here to pin Mumbai down.

    MI 114/3 in 15 overs
  • 8:41 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score KKR vs MI: Finally a good over for Mumbai Indians! Rohit slams a six and Hardik gets a boundary as Mumbai manages to get 12 runs from it. They need to collect 12 plus runs from every over here and looking at the KKR attack they have a history of poor bowling in death overs. MI 106/3 in 14 overs

  • 8:34 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 KKR vs MI Updates: Good over from Varun Chakravarthy only three runs from it. Rohit is not looking like himself today, as he has been cautious with his approach so far. Hardik Pandya needs to start clearing the boundary ropes now to put some pressure on KKR bowlers. MI 94/3 in 13 overs

  • 8:26 PM IST

    KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2021: Another Wicket! This time Ishan Kishan! Excellent from KKR as they are taking full advantage of this situation. Short ball from Cummins and Kishan was in no control to pull it and Krishna takes an easy catch at the boundary line. Hardik Pandya is the new man in. MI 88/3 in 11.1 overs

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2021: SKY DEPARTS, HUGE BLOW FOR MUMBAI! Shakib Al Hasan gets the big wicket of Suryakumar Yadav as he tries to attack the bowler and misses the top connection. Shubman Gill made no mistake in grabbing that one. KKR have a chance now to make a comeback in this game. MI 86/2 in 10.3 overs

  • 8:18 PM IST

    KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: What a way to reach his fifty! Suryakumar Yadav is some talent as he slams a 99-meter maximum to complete his 12th IPL half-century. A good over for Mumbai Indians 11 runs from it as Rohit Sharma continues to play the second fiddle to SKY. The pressure is mounting on the KKR captain to use his bowlers effectively now. MI 81/1 in 10 overs