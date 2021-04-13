Live Score IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 Live Updates KKR vs MI: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians at Chepauk. KKR made no changes in their playing XI, while Quinton de Kock replaced Chris Lynn in Mumbai's XI.

Live Updates

  • 7:40 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2021: MASSIVE BLOW! Quinton de Kock departs! Excellent running catch from Rahul Tripathi as De Kock back in the hut. Varun Chakravarthy did the job for his team after an off day against Hyderabad. Good tight over as the southpaw looked to break the shackles and Tripathi makes no mistake in grabbing the catch. Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in. MI 10/1 in 2 overs

  • 7:35 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score KKR vs MI: Excellent first over from veteran Harbhajan Singh! Only three runs from it as De Kock looks a bit cautious to attack him straight away. Hope Harbhajan gets more overs today. Spin from both ends as Varun Chakravarthy to bowl the second over. Morgan is looking to exploit Rohit’s struggle against off-spinners. MI 3/0 in 1 over

  • 7:29 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are in the middle to open the innings for defending champions. It’s good to see De Kock back in Mumbai’s colours, he was in astonishing form last season. Once again, Morgan chooses Harbhajan Singh to start the proceedings with the new ball.

  • 7:23 PM IST

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Live updates IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: Mumbai Indians once again put trust in their quality pace attack. At a slow track where many have predicted that MI might include Piyush Chawla or Jayan Yadav, they stuck to Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen with Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya as spin options.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 7:08 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

  • 7:02 PM IST

    Live Updates KKR vs MI IPL 2021: KKR captain Eoin Morgan wins the toss and opts to bowl first. And as we predicted earlier, they didn’t make any changes to their playing XI. Good toss to win at this slow track.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    Live KKR vs MI Updates: India’s new Test opening pair will be against each other tonight in the high-voltage clash.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    Live Score and Updates KKR vs MI: We are just a few minutes away from the toss as both teams look to bowl first after winning the toss. Mumbai Indians are expected to make some changes in their playing XI as Quinton de Kock is finally available to play as they might also add a spinner on the turning track to exploit the opposition. On the other hand, KKR look settled in their last game and are expected to play the same team.