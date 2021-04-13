Live Score IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

IPL 2021 Live Updates KKR vs MI: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Live IPL match from MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first against defending champions Mumbai Indians at Chepauk. KKR made no changes in their playing XI, while Quinton de Kock replaced Chris Lynn in Mumbai's XI.

Live Updates

  • 10:34 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Updates: Rahul Chahar gets the third and it’s the big one of Captain Eoin Morgan. The southpaw dances down the ground and lofts it over deep mid-wicket but misses the top connection. Marco Jansen doesn’t make any mistake and grabs it. Shakib Al Hasan comes into bat. KKR 104/3 in 13 overs

  • 10:30 PM IST

    KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Good over for KKR 12 runs from it. Nitish Rana looks confident and is not looking in any hurry. It’s the best time to bat with the captain to get calm and composed. Bumrah has failed to hit the right length in this game and is looking out of rhythm. KKR 97/2 in 12 overs

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Live IPL 2021 Score and Updates KKR vs MI: Rahul Chahar Gets Another Wicket! Rahul Tripathi departs for 5 as he edged the leg-break to the wicketkeeper. Mumbai are finally back in the game and they will look to slow down the scoring rate now to increase the required run rate. Captain Eoin Morgan is the new man in. KKR 85/2 in 11 overs

  • 10:20 PM IST

    KKR vs MI Live Score IPL 2021 Updates: Nitish Rana is marching towards another half-century! Trent Boult bowled a tight last over but KKR still managed to collect 8 from it. Rahul Chahar to continue from the other end but Mumbai are still lacking an extra spinner in this game. KKR 81/1 in 10 overs

  • 10:14 PM IST

    Live Score KKR vs MI IPL 2021 Updates: FINALLY A Wicket For MI! Shubman Gill Departs for 33. Poor shot selection from the young man after collecting 10 runs from the over. He had a chance to play a big innings here but missed the opportunity to convert the start. Rahul Chahar gets the job done for Rohit Sharma. KKR 73/1 in 9 overs

  • 10:08 PM IST

    Live IPL Score and Updates KKR vs MI: Poor captaincy from Rohit Sharma as he is not calling his best bowlers for the wicket but picking Kieron Pollard. When you have Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult left with the overs then choosing Pollard for wickets is a just way to step backwards. KKR collects 12 runs from the over as Shubman and Nitish are well set in the middle. KKR 62/0 in 8 overs

  • 9:58 PM IST

    KKR vs MI Updates Live IPL 2021 Score: Some Classy Stuff from Shubman Gill as he manages to get three boundaries from Marco Jansen’s over. This man is one of the brightest prospects for the future in international cricket. KKR are currently cruising in this chase but a wicket here might add some masala to it. KKR 45/0 in 6 overs

  • 9:53 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 KKR vs MI Updates: Good first over from Krunal Pandya, only four runs from it. But apart from the economical overs, Mumbai need a couple of wickets here otherwise this match will be long gone from their reach. Marco Jansen returns to the attack. Both the openers are looking in good touch so far. KKR 32/0 in 5 overs

  • 9:48 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score KKR vs MI Updates: Shubman Gill ends the over with a glorious straight drive! Shubman has a chance tonight to prove his worth to the team and play a big knock to guide his team to a win against the defending champions. Krunal Pandya into the attack to put a brake on the running spree. KKR 28/0 in 4 overs

  • 9:45 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 KKR vs MI Updates: Nitish Rana is looking in some serious good touch. He stepped out and slams a six over covers to Trent Boult and then slammed a boundary over deep mid-wicket. Mumbai need to take a couple of wickets to make a comeback in this game. Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack. KKR 19/0 in 3 overs