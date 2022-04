Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium, Pune.

Sam Billings gives away his wicket cheaply as Venkatesh Iyer now holds key for KKR in the run-chase. Daniel Sams gets the all-important wicket of skipper Shreyas Iyer as Mumbai are on top at MCA stadium. Tymal Mills removes Ajinkya Rahane as Mumbai Indians get the breakthrough. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians set up a target of 162 runs thanks to Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and a late cameo from Kieron Pollard. Pat Cummins dents Mumbai Indians by getting the all-important wicket of Ishan Kishan in the 11th over. After Umesh Yadav removed Rohit Sharma in the powerplay, spinner Varun Chakravarthy removes the dangerous Dewald Brewis. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to field first.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

