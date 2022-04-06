Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium, Pune.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to field first. Shreyas Iyer has decided to bowl first in this batting pitch as they are determined to chase with a set-target in mind. Rasikh Salam Dar, who was previously part of Mumbai Indians will be making his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in tonight's match as he replaces Shivam Mavi in the lineup. Dar plays his domestic cricket for Jammu & Kashmir. Mumbai Indians have made a couple of changes as Suryakumar Yadav replaces Anmolpreet Singh and Dewal Brewis comes in for Tim David. Rohit Sharma on the other hand wanted to bat first and are determined to play good cricket for their first victory of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

Live Updates

  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs MI Score & Updates: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the match as Mumbai Indians start their innings at the MCA Stadium in Pune for the match 14 of IPL 2022. Match starts in 15 minutes time.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs MI Score & Updates: Couple of Changes for MUMBAI INDIANS | Suryakumar Yadav replaces Anmolpreet Singh and Dewal Brewis comes in for Tim David.

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs MI Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs MI Score & Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • 7:02 PM IST
    LIVE KKR vs MI Score & Updates: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to field first at MCA Stadium, Pune. CHANGE FOR KKR: Pat Cummins replaces Tim Southee, Rasikh Dar replaces Shivam Mavi in the line-up.
  • 7:00 PM IST
    PAT CUMMINS IS BACK FINALLY BACK!

  • 6:56 PM IST
    LIVE KKR vs MI Score & Updates: We are just 5 minutes away from the TOSS! Stay tuned to this space as we bring you all the latest updates of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match from MCA Stadium, Pune.
  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs MI Score & Updates: PITCH REPORT | It’s a fresh pitch. The pace and bounce on this venue is lot quicker compared to the other venues. There is a tinge of green, live grass and it sounds very firm. It’s not going to be too different from the last game. This is the only venue where both games have been won by team batting first. So batting first should be the key here after winning the toss.

  • 6:48 PM IST
    LIVE KKR vs MI Score & Updates: Pat Cummins | Feeling good, it’s been about 10 days since we finished our last (Test) match, have joined the boys a few days back and pumped to be back here. I ‘m happy to play my role anywhere in the team, hopefully I can add something to the best of my ability. Ity depends on the sample size, it helps playing against certain people, like having played a lot against Rohit Sharma, it helps at times, but it doesn’t mean you’ll succeed every time (on match-ups). I’m here if he needs me, but he has some great people around him, I have been with him a few years ago, so I can help him in any way I can.
  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs MI Score & Updates: JUST IN | Rasikh Salam Dar, who was previously part of Mumbai Indians will be making his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in tonight’s match. Dar plays his domestic cricket for Jammu & Kashmir.