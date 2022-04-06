Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians at MCA Stadium, Pune.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to field first. Shreyas Iyer has decided to bowl first in this batting pitch as they are determined to chase with a set-target in mind. Rasikh Salam Dar, who was previously part of Mumbai Indians will be making his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in tonight's match as he replaces Shivam Mavi in the lineup. Dar plays his domestic cricket for Jammu & Kashmir. Mumbai Indians have made a couple of changes as Suryakumar Yadav replaces Anmolpreet Singh and Dewal Brewis comes in for Tim David. Rohit Sharma on the other hand wanted to bat first and are determined to play good cricket for their first victory of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi.

