Updated: May 8, 2023 11:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rinku Singh

16* (8) 1x4, 1x6

Andre Russell

40 (21) 3x4, 3x6

Arshdeep Singh

(3.2-0-32-0)*

Sam Curran

(3-0-44-0)
Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 53.
  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OH BOY!!! 20 runs coming from the over!! Kolkata need just 6 to win now.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 26 required now from the last 2 overs. KKR 154/4 (18)

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBLS, IPL 2023: Kolkata need 36 to win from 18 balls with Rinku and Russell in the middle.

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 12 done, Kolkata Knight Riders are now at 98/2. Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer lead charge at Eden. KKR 98/2 (12)

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 5 overs gone, Kolkata Knight Riders are now at 39/1. KKR 39/1 (5)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings finish on 179/7. PBKS 179/7 (20)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Shikhar Dhawan departs after a well-made 57. Punjab Kings are now at 124/5. PBKS 124/5 (15)

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Danger-man Jitesh Sharma departs! Varun Chakravarthy strikes again and that dismissal brings Sam Curran in the middle. PBKS 106/4 (12.3)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Punjab Kings are now at 79/3. PBKS 79/3 (9)

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Varun Chakravarthy spins a web!! Liam Livingstone has been sent back to the pavilion and Punjab keep on losing wickets at regular intervals. PBKS 53/3 (5.3)

Kolkata: A ‘Go To’ man in Kolkata Knight Riders for more than a decade, Sunil Narine will have to play out of his skin to justify his place in the playing eleven when his team face Punjab Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game in Kolkata on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai.

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar.

