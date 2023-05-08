LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Harshit Rana’s Double Blow Put Punjab In Spot Of Bother
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Harshit Rana's Double Blow Put Punjab In Spot Of Bother. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 53.
LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023
Kolkata: A ‘Go To’ man in Kolkata Knight Riders for more than a decade, Sunil Narine will have to play out of his skin to justify his place in the playing eleven when his team face Punjab Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game in Kolkata on Monday.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai.
Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar.
