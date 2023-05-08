Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Harshit Rana’s Double Blow Put Punjab In Spot Of Bother
KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Harshit Rana's Double Blow Put Punjab In Spot Of Bother.

Published: May 8, 2023 7:53 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shikhar Dhawan (C)

26* (21) 5x4, 0x6

Jitesh Sharma (W)

2 (3) 0x4, 0x6

Varun Chakaravarthy

(1-0-7-1)*

Suyash Sharma

(1-0-2-0)
Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 53.
  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Varun Chakravarthy spins a web!! Liam Livingstone has been sent back to the pavilion and Punjab keep on losing wickets at regular intervals. PBKS 53/3 (5.3)

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Rajapaksa gone!! Harshit Rana does it again! This guy is getting better and better with every passing over. Liam Livingstone is the new man in. PBKS 29/2 (3.4)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Harshit Rana strikes early for Kolkata!! Rahmanaullah Gurbaz with a stunning catch!! Prabhsimran Singh goes for 12. PBKS 21/1 (2)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Vaibhav Arora has the new ball for Kolkata Knight Riders. Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan open innings for Punjab Kings.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana at the TOSS | The wicket looks to be on the drier side. We are going with the same team. We wanted to bat first so that our spinners can come more into play later in the game. (Regarding whether the boundaries are short for left-handers) Even for right-handers, it is short (chuckles).

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan at the TOSS | We gonna bat first. The wicket looks quite dry, we would like to put a good total and defend it. That’s a good thing that we are scoring 200 every game. One change, Bhanuka comes in place of Short. Seems like it will stop a bit and come.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:24 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Punjab Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Just few minutes away from the toss, stayed hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

Kolkata: A ‘Go To’ man in Kolkata Knight Riders for more than a decade, Sunil Narine will have to play out of his skin to justify his place in the playing eleven when his team face Punjab Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game in Kolkata on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai.

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar.

