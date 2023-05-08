Top Recommended Stories

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2023: Kolkata-Punjab Square Off In Must-Win Match.

Published: May 8, 2023 6:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: That Varun Chakravarthy has become their premier spinner — 14 wickets at 20.14 — makes it a stronger case that KKR must think beyond Narine, if not Russell.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: More so in the case of the Nitish Rana-captained home side who face a do-or-die situation in their last four matches this season. Their think-tank led by an astute domestic tactician in Chandrakant Pandit also must think beyond their two Caribbean stars — Narine and Andre Russell.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Having been out-batted by Mumbai Indians in their last outing, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side may be a spot ahead of the eighth-placed KKR with a two-point lead but both the teams are staring at elimination.

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: While KKR does need to take some tough selection calls, Punjab Kings is also in a spot of bother and the match is of equal importance for them.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: The question is whether KKR can still afford to still play the man, who only has seven scalps from 10 games with an economy rate of 8.76 and aggregate of 14 runs from 8 batting innings with a strike-rate of less than 80.

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: KKR are staring at another round robin exit with only four wins in 10 games, there is no room for error in next four games.

  • 5:42 PM IST

  • 5:41 PM IST

  • 5:32 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings!

Kolkata: A ‘Go To’ man in Kolkata Knight Riders for more than a decade, Sunil Narine will have to play out of his skin to justify his place in the playing eleven when his team face Punjab Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game in Kolkata on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai.

Punjab Kings Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar.

