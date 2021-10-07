KKR vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 54 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 54 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- OUT! Shivam Mavi’s triple strikes and ‘comeback man’ Lockier Ferguson’s double-wicket over jolt Rajasthan Royals in 172 chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 54 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan lose half-a-side in the stiff chase. Shubman Gill (56, Venkatesh Iyer (38) propel Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive total of 171/4 against Rajasthan in match 54 of IPL 2021  in Sharjah Thursday. This was Gill’s second consecutive half-century in IPL 2021. TOSS – Sanju Samson wins the Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.  See the latest KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would strive for a handsome win over struggling Rajasthan Royals in their last round-robin game to stay ahead in the IPL playoffs race in Sharjah on Thursday. With 12 points from 13 matches, KKR are currently sitting at the fourth position in the pecking order, just ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run rate. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar's Sister Malti Reacts After CSK Pacer Proposes Girlfriend in Dubai

Also Read - IPL 2021: Deepak Chahar Proposes his Partner After CSK vs PBKS Match | Watch Video
Also Read - KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 54: Captain, Vice-Captain - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Playing 11s, Team News For Today's T20 Match at Sharjah Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 7 Thursday

Live Updates

  • 10:22 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Match Updates, KKR vs RR LIVE: Strategic Time-Out! Well, Kolkata Knight Riders would need to bowl terribly from here to lose the game. They have the game in their firm control and should win this with ease. It has been a tough game for Rajasthan Royals. They would need a miracle to win it from here. Rahul Tewatia is the next batter.

  • 10:20 PM IST

    KKR vs RR 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: OUT! TIMBER! Shivam Mavi takes another, Glenn Phillips ‘back in the hut’ for 8. Mavi continues to soar and Rajasthan continue to plummet into the abyss! Good-length ball around off from Mavi, Phillips stays back and looks to defend but it beats the outside edge and it hits the timber. Rajasthan Royals 33/5 in 7.3 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (171/4)

  • 10:17 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, KKR vs RR LIVE: End of the Powerplay! Kolkata Knight Riders are dominating Rajasthan Royals with the ball. This is poor cricket from Royals. Full ball on off, Phillips drives it to mid-off. Rajasthan are 17 for 4 in 6 overs vs Kolkata (171/4)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- ‘Too Hot to Handle’ – Lockie Ferguson

  • 10:04 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RR 2021 Updates: OUT! LBW! That was a review taken in hope! Review time! Anuj Rawat has been given out LBW. It looks plumb but he has decided to take the review. The UltraEdge shows no bat while the Ball Tracker shows all reds. Length ball from Lockie Ferguson lands on off and stays a bit low. Rawat looks to block but gets on the pads. The umpire has no doubt in his mind and raises the finger. To be honest, this looks dead straight. Dube has a word with Rawat and the latter decides to review it. There is no bat on it and it is absolutely plumb! RR 13/4 in 4 overs vs KKR (171/4)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE OUT! TAKEN! Lockie Ferguson removes dangerous Liam Livingstone (6), Rajasthan are falling like nine pins here. A wonderful catch by Rahul Tripathi! Short ball, on the leg. Livingstone takes a step down the track to pull it. But he is hurried by the pace of the ball and gets the top edge. The ball goes in the air to deep square leg. Rahul Tripathi runs in from the deep, he slides forward and takes a very good catch! Kolkata are all over Rajasthan at this moment! Rajasthan Royals 12/3 in 3.2 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (171/4)

  • 9:53 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: KKR Rattle RR in 172 Chase

  • 9:53 PM IST

    FOUR! Hit hard! Shorter ball from Sunil Narine, outside off. Liam Livingstone cuts it past point for a boundary. First boundary of Rajasthan’s chase. Royals 9/2 in 2.3 overs vs Kolkata (171/4)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021, KKR vs RR LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Shivam Mavi removes the in-form Sanju Samson for 1. This is worse for RR as their skipper departs cheaply in a stiff chase. Kolkata are well and truly on top here as Samson falls! Length ball, on off. He flicks it in the air. Eoin Morgan dives to his right at short mid-wicket and takes the catch. The scorecard looks like one for a football match currently! RR 1/2 in 1.3 overs vs KKR (171/4)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, KKR vs RR LIVE: OUT! BOWLED! Shakib Al Hasan snares young Yashasvi Jaiswal for a DUCK! Shakib strikes in the first over! Flatter ball from the former Bangladesh skipper, on off. Jaiswal looks to reverse sweep but misses. The ball hits the off pole and Rajasthan are off to a poor start. Great start for Kolkata and they would want to continue. Rajasthan Royals 0/1 in 0.3 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders (171/4)