KKR vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 54 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 54 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- OUT! Shivam Mavi's triple strikes and 'comeback man' Lockier Ferguson's double-wicket over jolt Rajasthan Royals in 172 chase against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 54 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan lose half-a-side in the stiff chase. Shubman Gill (56, Venkatesh Iyer (38) propel Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive total of 171/4 against Rajasthan in match 54 of IPL 2021 in Sharjah Thursday. This was Gill's second consecutive half-century in IPL 2021. TOSS – Sanju Samson wins the Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would strive for a handsome win over struggling Rajasthan Royals in their last round-robin game to stay ahead in the IPL playoffs race in Sharjah on Thursday. With 12 points from 13 matches, KKR are currently sitting at the fourth position in the pecking order, just ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run rate.