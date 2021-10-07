KKR vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 54 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- OUT! Shivam Mavi (4/21) and 'comeback man' Lockie Ferguson's triple strikes (3/18) star as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 86 runs in match 54 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Courtesy this win, KKR have taken a step closer to IPL 2021 playoffs. Rahul Tewatia top-scored for Royals with a 44-run knock. Earlier, Shubman Gill (56, Venkatesh Iyer (38) propel Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive total of 171/4 against Rajasthan in match 54 of IPL 2021  in Sharjah Thursday. This was Gill's second consecutive half-century in IPL 2021. TOSS – Sanju Samson wins the Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 in Sharjah.  See the latest KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. With 12 points from 13 matches, KKR are currently sitting at the fourth position in the pecking order, just ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run rate.

Live Updates

  • 11:56 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs RR LIVE MATCH: Shivam Mavi, the Player of the Match, says that he is feeling really good that he could perform so well on the big stage. Adds that his plan was to bowl at the stumps and not give any room. States that when he was playing under-19 cricket, they need to keep on learning and he has learned when to use slower balls and when to use the yorkers. Adds that he loved taking the wicket of Shivam Dube. Tells that they did whatever was in their hands.

  • 11:48 PM IST

    ‘Chief Architects of KKR’s Win’ – Mavi, Ferguson & Gill

  • 11:42 PM IST

    KKR vs RR 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, IPL 2021 LIVE: Eoin Morgan, the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders is down for a chat. Says that batting first on this wicket and setting a total was tough but Iyer and Gill batted brilliantly to take them to a big score. Adds that going too hard too early on these pitches is not the ideal thing and you have to time your aggression well. Mentions that having Shakib Al Hasan in the side has made replacing Russell easy. Informs that they hope that they are taking it day by day with Russell and hope that he recovers soon. Finishes by saying that they have played very well and have deserved to win.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY: Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, says that it was a better wicket to bat on. Adds that it was staying low but it definitely was better and 170 was chaseable on this. Tells that they could have done much better with the bat. States that they wanted to get a good start and they wanted a powerful Powerplay but they could not execute it. Says that they have been facing a lot of challenges but they showed character throughout the season and they wanted to show passion. Adds that missing key players was challenging but they were positive about it. Adds that captaincy changed the way he looks at his batting and he realized that if he got out, what would happen to his team and that helped him get more runs.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    KKR vs RR LIVE- ‘STATEMENT’ Kolkata Knight Riders Makes a Bold One

  • 11:23 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, KKR vs RR LIVE SCORE: Not much to talk about Rajasthan Royals’ batting. They needed a strong start at the top but that did not happen. Instead, their top order was folded and they were way behind the curve. Tewatia hit a few blows but that was never going to be enough for them to even get close to the total. It was a very poor show from them and this is not something that they would have wanted in their last game of the season. Their show against Mumbai in the previous game too was very poor and Rajasthan would be very disappointed.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Kolkata Knight Riders had a very good total on the board and they bowled really well to defend it. It was a team performance by them and everyone contributed well. Shakib Al Hasan took a wicket at the top and set the tone. Then, Shivam Mavi and Lockie Ferguson demolished the middle order of Rajasthan and put them in firm control of the game. Varun Chakravarthy got the wicket of Chris Morris and all the recognized batters of Rajasthan were back in the hut. Shivam Mavi took 4 wickets while Lockie Ferguson took 1. The spin of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine got a wicket each and it was a team show by them.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- KKR Thump RR to Stay Ahead in Playoffs Race

  • 11:07 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs RR LIVE: OUT! DRAGGED ON! Shivam Mavi finishes the game off with a 4-fer! His best figures (4/21) in the Indian Premier League! Rahul Tewatia is gone for 44. Good-length ball outside off, Tewatia looks to swing it away but gets an inside edge onto the stumps. KOLKATA WIN BY 86 RUNS. A brilliant victory for Kolkata and this is just what they needed! With this win, they would most likely be the fourth team to make it to the playoffs. Mumbai can still qualify but they would need a massive win against Hyderabad in their last game. As for Rajasthan Royals, this ends the season for them and they would be disappointed with their last couple of games. Kolkata Knight Riders (171/4) Beat Rajasthan Royals (85-All Out) by 86 Runs in Sharjah | Tewatia 44; Mavi 4/21, Ferguson 3/18

  • 11:05 PM IST

    KKR vs RR 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! RUN OUT! Chetan Sakariya has been dismissed via a runout! Rajasthan lose their 9th wicket. Tossed up on the middle, Tewatia looks to sweep but it goes off the top edge to deep square leg. Tewatia wants two initially and calls for it but then he sees the fielder coming in quickly and sends Sakariya back. Shakib Al Hasan collects and throws it to Dinesh Karthik who whips the bails off. Sakariya is well short despite the desperate dive.