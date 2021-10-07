KKR vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 54 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 54 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- Venkatesh Iyer (38) and Nitish Rana (12) fall in quick succession as Rajasthan Royals hurt the Kolkata Knight Riders charge in match 54 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Rahul Tewatia and Glenn Philipps picked up the wickets for Rajasthan. TOSS – Sanju Samson wins the Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would strive for a handsome win over struggling Rajasthan Royals in their last round-robin game to stay ahead in the IPL playoffs race in Sharjah on Thursday. With 12 points from 13 matches, KKR are currently sitting at the fourth position in the pecking order, just ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run rate. MI too have 12 points from 13 games and still have a match to play against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

Live Updates

  • 8:52 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RR 2021 Scorecard: PUT DOWN! Difficult chance for Sanju Samson but it will go down as a dropped chance! Slower ball outside off from Mustafizur Rahman, Tripathi looks to drive but gets an outside edge and it goes to the right of Samson who dives and tries to catch it with one hand but it pops out. It was a tough chance. 100 up for Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 8:49 PM IST

    KKR vs RR Live Score- Phillips and Tewatia Strike, RR Hurt KKR’s Charge

  • 8:46 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, KKR vs RR LIVE: FOUR! Despite the wicket, Glenn Phillips has conceded 17 runs from the over. Full ball on the pads from Phillips, Tripathi flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. An eventful over comes to an end. KKR 97/2 in 12 overs vs RR at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

  • 8:44 PM IST

    KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Nitish Rana (12) has thrown it away, Glenn Phillips strike for Royals! Phillips has the last laugh! Full outside off from Phillips, Rana looks to go over long-off but does not get the elevation and the distance. Liam Livingstone at long-off takes a simple catch. Rajasthan are clawing back into the game. Kolkata 93/2 in 11.5 overs vs Rajasthan in Sharjah

  • 8:43 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today Match: SIX! This is a brilliant hit from Nitish Rana! Tossed up on the middle from Glenn Phillips, Rana lifts it over the bowler’s head for a maximum. Runs have started to flow for Kolkata Knight Riders – 93/1 in 11.4 overs vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 8:39 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE- 79-Run Opening Stand is Broken

  • 8:37 PM IST

    KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! TIMBER! Rahul Tewatia snares Venkatesh Iyer for 38. Rajasthan draw first blood vs Kolkata. Big wicket as Iyer who was looking well-set for a big one! Rajasthan will hope that they get more wickets here quickly now. Loopy ball on middle, Iyer looks to reverse sweep but misses and the ball hits the timber. Tewatia is elated and he brings an end to a wonderful partnership. Kolkata Knight Riders 80/1 in 10 overs vs Rajasthan Royals

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE IPL 2021 TODAY MATCH: SIX! Welcome to the attack, Rahul Tewatia! What a shot from Shubman Gill! Loopy ball around off from Tewatia, Gill dances down the track but does not get close to the pitch. He still goes for the shot. One hand comes off the handle but still, it has enough to clear the deep mid-wicket fence. KKR 75/0 in 10.2 overs vs RR at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

  • 8:30 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: SIX! Big over for Kolkata – 14 runs from it – Unadkat has been given some treatment here by Venkatesh Iyer. Second maximum of the over. Now, that is a really good shot! A length ball again from Jaydev Unadkat, on-off. Iyer hits it straight down the ground for a 75-meter maximum. Kolkata 69/0 in 10 overs vs Rajasthan

  • 8:24 PM IST
    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match, KKR vs RR LIVE: SIX! That is crunched! Much-needed maximum for Kolkata and Venkatesh Iyer! A slower ball from Unadkat, on a length, on-off. Iyer comes down the track and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence. KKR 61/0 in 9.1 overs vs RR at Sharjah Cricket Stadium