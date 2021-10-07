KKR vs RR IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 54 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 49 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would strive for a handsome win over struggling Rajasthan Royals in their last round-robin game to stay ahead in the IPL playoffs race in Sharjah on Thursday. With 12 points from 13 matches, KKR are currently sitting at the fourth position in the pecking order, just ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run rate. MI too have 12 points from 13 games and still have a match to play against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

If both KKR and MI win their last matches, then it will boil down to net run rate and that's where the Eoin Morgan-led side (0.294) would have an edge as it currently enjoys a positive run rate compared to the Mumbai outfit (-0.048). KKR had a mixed bag in the second leg of the tournament so far, winning four and losing two games.

Also Read - IPL 2021: We Should Not Take Our Foot Off The Pedal, Says Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada

Live Updates

    Live Score IPL 2021 Today Match: Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI – Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson (IN PLACE OF TIM SOUTHEE), Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RR LIVE: TOSS – All set for the toss! Up goes the coin and it lands in favour of Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson wins the Toss, Rajasthan Royals elect to BOWL vs Kolkata Knight Riders in match 54 of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, KKR vs RR LIVE: PITCH REPORT – “It has been a venue that has been very hard to defend on. Apart from Kohli who chose to bat, the rest of the captains have decided to chase. Expect more of the same. It has been very difficult to score outside of the powerplay, and so expect more of the same today as well.” – Matthew Hayden in his pitch report.

    KKR vs RR 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE: Kolkata Knight Riders have had a great time in the UAE leg of the competition. They have won games and having a healthy NRR works strongly in their favour. A win here even by the smallest of margins would likely take them to the playoffs. The story of Rajasthan has not been as rosy though. They have only 2 games in UAE and their recent loss against Mumbai came with a big margin, denting their NRR. But, they still have a chance to make it to the playoffs if they get a big win here and some of the other results go their way.

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, KKR vs RR LIVE: Hello and a very warm welcome to the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. We are heading to the final few games of the season and we still do not know which team will be the fourth team to make it to the playoffs. Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan and Kolkata can make it to the playoffs so each game from here, will not just be crucial for the teams playing, but also for the teams watching from the sidelines. A win here for Kolkata would most likely see them make it to the playoffs since they have a good NRR but a win for Rajasthan would make things really interesting. Which team will get 2 points here? We will find out. Stay tuned for toss and more updates.

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: IPL 2021 match 54 between – Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals from Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.