Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 49 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders would strive for a handsome win over struggling Rajasthan Royals in their last round-robin game to stay ahead in the IPL playoffs race in Sharjah on Thursday. With 12 points from 13 matches, KKR are currently sitting at the fourth position in the pecking order, just ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians on net run rate. MI too have 12 points from 13 games and still have a match to play against bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday.

If both KKR and MI win their last matches, then it will boil down to net run rate and that's where the Eoin Morgan-led side (0.294) would have an edge as it currently enjoys a positive run rate compared to the Mumbai outfit (-0.048). KKR had a mixed bag in the second leg of the tournament so far, winning four and losing two games.