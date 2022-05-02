Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Also Read - Here's How Umran Malik's Mother Reacted After He Got A Beating From CSK Batters | IPL 2022 EXCLUSIVE

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to field first at Wankhede Stadium.  Shreyas Iyer at TOSS: We will bowl first, seems like a used wicket. Considering the dew factor it helps us in the second innings. We have lost many close games. The chat is always been positive cricket. We need to play fearless cricket. We have two changes. Roy comes in for Venky and Mavi comes in. It’s important to have the right combination. We are trying to give as many matches as possible to the players, but it’s also important to get the right combinations. Sanju Samson at TOSS: Nothing different today, looking forward to winning some tosses going forward. In this format the margin for error is very small. We have put in a great standard. Nothing much to improve on. We have Karun Nair coming in for Mitchell in this game. We are making a few changes looking at the conditions, and we feel Karun Nair will be a better option against tonight’s opponents. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match 47 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi. Also Read - IPL 2022: Andre Russell Reveals Focus is Just Not on Jos Buttler Ahead of KKR vs RR

Live Updates

  • 7:16 PM IST

  • 7:15 PM IST

  • 7:14 PM IST

  • 7:14 PM IST

  • 7:02 PM IST

  • 6:55 PM IST

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: HEAD TO HEAD | KKR are just ahead of the two sides when it comes to their record against each other. Among 26 matches in which these teams have met in IPL, 13 have been won by Kolkata Knight Riders, while Rajasthan Royals have won 12 games including the two super over victories. 1 match was abandoned.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Key Battles | Prasidh Krishna vs Shreyas Iyer: The best vs the best. Krishna is undoubtedly one of the most sought after Indian bowlers right now. Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, is the most versatile batsman that KKR have in their ranks. In 9 matches this season, Krishna has a total of 11 wickets with a brilliant economy rate of 7.78. Iyer too is having a good season with 290 runs in 9 matches with a strike rate of 137.44.

  • 6:46 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Key Battles | Andre Russell vs Ravi Ashwin: The last time these two teams met, Ashwin got Russell out on a beautiful carrom ball. Russell is a competitor and so is Ash. Both will have this matchup in mind and will look to go hard at each other. This battle will have far-reaching implications as both teams depend heavily on their respective players in crunch situations.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Aaron Finch vs Trent Boult: The world knows about Finch’s struggle against the moving ball. Wankhede, this season, has helped the seamers in the first few overs. Finch will know that Boult will try to get the delivery to nip back in. The world knows it. But how will Finch try and counterattack it, will be a thing to watch out for. In the last match, Sakariya made Finch really uncomfortable with the movement he was getting. Finch ultimately stepped out and holed it to deep mid-wicket.