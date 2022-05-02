Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Also Read - Here's How Umran Malik's Mother Reacted After He Got A Beating From CSK Batters | IPL 2022 EXCLUSIVE

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to field first at Wankhede Stadium. Shreyas Iyer at TOSS: We will bowl first, seems like a used wicket. Considering the dew factor it helps us in the second innings. We have lost many close games. The chat is always been positive cricket. We need to play fearless cricket. We have two changes. Roy comes in for Venky and Mavi comes in. It’s important to have the right combination. We are trying to give as many matches as possible to the players, but it’s also important to get the right combinations. Sanju Samson at TOSS: Nothing different today, looking forward to winning some tosses going forward. In this format the margin for error is very small. We have put in a great standard. Nothing much to improve on. We have Karun Nair coming in for Mitchell in this game. We are making a few changes looking at the conditions, and we feel Karun Nair will be a better option against tonight’s opponents. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match 47 Live Streaming; When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi. Also Read - IPL 2022: Andre Russell Reveals Focus is Just Not on Jos Buttler Ahead of KKR vs RR

