Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Nair Perishes; Samson Hits Fifty. Buttler Departs; Samson Key For Rajasthan. Buttler-Samson Steady For Rajasthan. Padikkal Perishes; Buttler Key For Rajasthan. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and elected to field first at Wankhede Stadium.  Shreyas Iyer at TOSS: We will bowl first, seems like a used wicket. Considering the dew factor it helps us in the second innings. We have lost many close games. The chat is always been positive cricket. We need to play fearless cricket. We have two changes. Roy comes in for Venky and Mavi comes in. It's important to have the right combination. We are trying to give as many matches as possible to the players, but it's also important to get the right combinations. Sanju Samson at TOSS: Nothing different today, looking forward to winning some tosses going forward. In this format the margin for error is very small. We have put in a great standard. Nothing much to improve on. We have Karun Nair coming in for Mitchell in this game. We are making a few changes looking at the conditions, and we feel Karun Nair will be a better option against tonight's opponents.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Baba Indrajith(w), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.

Live Updates

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Karun Nair departs!! OUT! Anukul picks up his first wicket, Rinku Singh claims the catch. RR 90/3 (13.1)

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: 11 overs gone, Rajasthan are now at 74/2. 12 runs coming from the over. RR 74/2 (11)

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Rajasthan are now at 62/2 after 10 overs of play. RR 62/2 (10)

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Southee concedes six runs in the first two balls and then removes the dangerman Buttler, thanks to Mavi’s brilliant leap at the deep. OUT! Kolkata strike back! RR 55/2 (8.3)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: 7 runs from the over. Rajasthan are now at 49/1. RR 49/1 (7)

  • 8:02 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Shivam Mavi starts off his spell with back to back dots, gets a bit of swing as well. Buttler uses his wrists and works the ball into the gap and Russell does well to prevent it from a boundary, 2 runs taken. He earns a dot in the next delivery. A slower ball Mavi and Buttler skies it high up in the air but unfortunately it falls in no-man’s land, a run from the delivery. Tidy stuff from Mav, 4 from the over. RR 42/1 (7)

  • 7:57 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Anukul Roy concedes 2 runs in his first three deliveries of the over. Buttler goes down the ground hoping for a boundary but the fielder cuts it out, 1 run taken. Samson hits straight this time and two runs taken easily. Samson ends the over with a maximum! SIX! First over-boundary of the innings. End of powerplay. 11 runs off it. RR 38/1 (6 )

  • 7:53 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Buttler treats Umesh Yadav with a boundary FOUR! Yadav comes back strongly with a dot in the next delivery. He bowls a bit wide in the third ball, going down the leg side. Buttler pulls it for a single in the following ball. Yadav bamboozles Samson with a bouncer but oversteps it for a no-ball FREE HIT! Samson slashes the free-hit ball for a boundary FOUR! The RR skipper takes the aerial and just clears the fielder for FOUR! more in the next ball. Dot to end the over. 15 off it. RR 27/1 (5)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Sunil Narine starts off with back to back dots, the pressure is piling up on Rajasthan. Finally a single comes 9 balls in the next delivery. Narine earns another dot. Samson gets the gap this time around, a second boundary for Rajasthan FOUR! Dot to end the over. 5 off it. RR 12/1 (4)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs RR Cricket Score: Maiden-over wicket for Umesh Yadav! Excellent stuff from the fast bowler. KKR dominate early proceedings of the innings. RR 7/1 (3)