  • 11:42 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Updates IPL 2020: MAN OF THE MATCH IS SHUBMAN GILL. He starts off by saying that the ball was not spinning so much so it was easier to hit down the ground. Adds that he has practiced his power-hitting over the years. States that it was important for the team to win and they bowled really well and the batsmen had to back them up. Tells that Morgan was batting really well. Ends by saying that as an opener, he wanted to pull the team through over the line.

  • 11:40 PM IST

    Well orchestrated knock by Shubman Gill!

  • 11:39 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates KKR vs SRH LIVE: Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper – Karthik says he is happy to get on board. Adds that the advantage of having an all-rounder is always good for them. Mentions that they are grooming the youngsters and they are doing well. Credits the franchise on backing these young players. Karthik also says that Gill is enjoying his journey and he will not pressure him in any sense and he just wants him to enjoy his cricketing journey. Mentions that Brendon McCullum lets the best batters bat on top and they will stick with this and he will need to add some more runs to his kit.

  • 11:33 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES IPL 2020: SRH captain David Warner, starts off by saying that his decision to bat first was right and says that their strength is in their death bowling. Adds that there is a little bit of movement on the pitch and that they were not good in the middle and an extra 30 or 40 runs would have done them well. States that their batting has to start well at the top and they have to improve their boundary percentages. Ends by saying that he doesn’t know what happened to Pandey and hopes that it is only a cramp.

  • 11:30 PM IST

    KKR put up a clinical performance to outshine SRH in Abu Dhabi!

  • 11:29 PM IST

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Updates: It has been an outstanding performance from Kolkata. Shubman Gill was the key man to the chase and he stayed till the end. They lost Narine early and then Nitish Rana played some shots but he also threw away his wicket. Dinesh Karthik did not make much of an impact. A 92-run stand between Morgan and Gill sealed the chase for Kolkata. Coming to Hyderabad, the bowlers did not have enough score to defend. Rashid bowled well and picked up a wicket. Natarajan was a bit wayward and Bhuvneshwar Kumar went wicketless today. The Hyderabad batting was not upto the mark. Only Manish Pandey was the highest scorer for them as he scored 51. David Warner could not carry on to play a big innings.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Updates IPL 2020: FOUR! That is a lovely off drive. Finds the gap and the fence. Kolkata Knight Riders (145/3) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (142/4) by 7 wickets in Abu Dhabi. Gill 70*, Morgan 42*

  • 11:09 PM IST

    IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score and Updates KKR vs SRH: Six! Eoin Morgan sends this one into the crowd! Out comes the pull shot and off goes the ball. Knight Riders 141/3 in 17.5 overs, need 2 runs to win vs Sunrisers (142/4)

  • 11:03 PM IST

    SIX! Up, up and away! Lovely use of the feet by Gill! Loopy ball around off, Gill shimmies down the track and lofts this over the fence at long on for a biggie. KKR 130/3 in 16.5 overs, need 13 runs to win vs SRH (142/4)

  • 10:57 PM IST

    Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! Good batting from Morgan! Tossed up delivery on middle, Morgan plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary. Kolkata Knight Riders 120/3 in 16 overs, need 23 to win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (142/4)

Shubman Gill's unbeaten 70-run knock and Eoin Morgan's 42 not out power Kolkata Knight Riders to a comprehensive seven-wicket win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 8 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, SRH batsman Manish Pandey slams half-century as he single-handedly try to lift the visitors after the wicket of captain David Warner for 36 in match 8 of Dream11 IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Earlier, Pat Cummins removes Jonny Bairstow cheaply – 5. Before that, SRH captain David Warner wins toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 8 of Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, KKR (145/3 in 18 overs) Beat SRH (142/4) by 7 wickets

It’s a game between two currently bottom-placed teams. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will face 2016 winners SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday. So far, both have played one match each and lost. After a dismal show against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their campaign opener, KKR will face the David Warner-led SRH, who went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their tournament opener. With the likes of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in their middle-order, KKR have the capability to overhaul any given target. However, the duo failed to capitalize against Mumbai and the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR ended up on the losing side. Despite the losses, both the sides are well aware of each other’s strengths and will surely not take the contest lightly. Also Read - RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 9 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE at 7:30 PM IST Sunday, September 27

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad middle-order instability was exposed in their opening match against RCB. Opener David Warner, too, had a flop show with the willow and it was his partner Jonny Bairstow, who showed resistance in the middle with his 43-ball 61. However, after the England batsman departed, the entire SRH team fell like a pack of cards, barring Manish Pandey, who chipped in with valuable 34 but failed to take his team to victory. Also, Vijay Shankar and Priyam Garg disappointed after a poor show in the middle-order and along with the SRH team management, Warner would equally be concerned about it. SRH will miss the services of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as the 28-year-old has been ruled out of the remaining part of the tournament after injuring his ankle during the game against RCB. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After KKR vs SRH, Match 8: Delhi Capitals on Top, Faf Du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada Retain Orange And Purple Cap Respectively

KKR vs SRH SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M. Siddhartha, Nikhil Naik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Chris Green.