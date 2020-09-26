

















KKR vs SRH, Match 8, Dream11 IPL 2020 MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, the match no. 8 of the 13th edition of lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. See the latest KKR vs SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 8 KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of match 8 of IPL 2020 between KKR SRH from Abu Dhabi here. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 70-run knock and Eoin Morgan’s 42 not out power Kolkata Knight Riders to a comprehensive seven-wicket win vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 8 of Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi. Earlier, SRH batsman Manish Pandey slams half-century as he single-handedly try to lift the visitors after the wicket of captain David Warner for 36 in match 8 of Dream11 IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Earlier, Pat Cummins removes Jonny Bairstow cheaply – 5. Before that, SRH captain David Warner wins toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 8 of Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday. (SCORECARD) Also Read - KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Match Report: Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan Power Kolkata Knight Riders to Clinical Seven-wicket Win Over Sunrisers Hyderabad

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2020, KKR (145/3 in 18 overs) Beat SRH (142/4) by 7 wickets

It’s a game between two currently bottom-placed teams. Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will face 2016 winners SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday. So far, both have played one match each and lost. After a dismal show against defending champions Mumbai Indians in their campaign opener, KKR will face the David Warner-led SRH, who went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their tournament opener. With the likes of Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan in their middle-order, KKR have the capability to overhaul any given target. However, the duo failed to capitalize against Mumbai and the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR ended up on the losing side. Despite the losses, both the sides are well aware of each other’s strengths and will surely not take the contest lightly. Also Read - RR vs KXIP Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, Match 9 Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE at 7:30 PM IST Sunday, September 27

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad middle-order instability was exposed in their opening match against RCB. Opener David Warner, too, had a flop show with the willow and it was his partner Jonny Bairstow, who showed resistance in the middle with his 43-ball 61. However, after the England batsman departed, the entire SRH team fell like a pack of cards, barring Manish Pandey, who chipped in with valuable 34 but failed to take his team to victory. Also, Vijay Shankar and Priyam Garg disappointed after a poor show in the middle-order and along with the SRH team management, Warner would equally be concerned about it. SRH will miss the services of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh as the 28-year-old has been ruled out of the remaining part of the tournament after injuring his ankle during the game against RCB. Also Read - IPL 2020 Points Table Latest Update After KKR vs SRH, Match 8: Delhi Capitals on Top, Faf Du Plessis, Kagiso Rabada Retain Orange And Purple Cap Respectively

KKR vs SRH SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, M. Siddhartha, Nikhil Naik.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Chris Green.