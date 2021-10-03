KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 49 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 49 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest KKR vs SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE: FIFTY! Shubman Gill slams a solid half-century off 44 balls, while Dinesh Karthik provided the finishing touches as Kolkata Knight Riders registered a comfortable 6-wicket win against SunRisers Hyderabad in match 49 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Before that, Varun Chakravarthy (2/26) and Tim Southee (2/26) star for KKR with the ball as they restricted SRH for a below-par total. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 at the Dubai. With nine defeats from 11 matches, SRH are languishing at the bottom, while KKR still have hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage as they are at fourth place with 10 points from 12 matches. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IPL 2021 Points Table After KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders Consolidate 4th Spot, RCB Qualify For Play-off; KL Rahul Reclaim Orange Cap

Also Read - RCB vs PBKS Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal Power Royal Challengers Bangalore to Playoffs With 6-Run Win Over Punjab Kings
Also Read - KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Playing Hints VIVO IPL 2021 Match 49: Captain, Playing 11s - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Injury News For Today's T20 Match at Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 3 Sunday

Live Updates

  • 11:15 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: A really good show by Kolkata Knight Riders. They did lose Iyer early but Gill played a brilliant knock to make sure that there were no further hiccups. He fell after getting his fifty and Rana fell after laboring to 25 runs but the job on hand was almost done by then. Morgan and Karthik finished things off after that. But they would be disappointed that they did not finish the game earlier and took it in the final over.

  • 11:13 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! SMASHED! That is it! Kolkata win the match by 6 wickets! Kaul bangs it into the deck, around off. Dinesh Karthik stays back and pulls it over mid-wicket to seal the game with a boundary! Two points for Kolkata and they move closer to a playoff birth! There is one spot up for grabs and there are currently 4 teams battling out for it. So, this game and these two points mean a lot to Kolkata. Hyderabad, on the other, were once again let down by their batting. Kolkata Knight Riders (119/4 in 19.4 overs) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (115/8) by 6 wickets | Shubman Gill 57, Nitish Rana 25; Jason Holder 2/32

  • 11:11 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 202 Today Match, KKR vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! That will release some pressure off Kolkata Knight Riders! Back of a length, outside off from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dinesh Karthik hangs back and cuts it past point for a boundary. Kolkata 110/4 in 18.3 overs vs Hyderabad (115/8)

  • 11:10 PM IST

  • 11:10 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Match Today, KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE: OUT! TAKEN! Jason Holder removes Nitish Rana for 25. Rana’s struggle at the crease comes to an end! Holder hurls a slower ball, on a length, outside off. Rana looks to heave it away over deep mid-wicket but it goes off the top edge and the ball lobs up in the air towards the left of the batter. Wriddhiman Saha calls for it and runs forward to take the catch.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! WOW! Stand and applaud this show from DK! Dinesh Karthik announces himself by playing a cracking shot! Length ball from Siddarth Kaul, around off. Karthik prods and drives it back past the bowler and into the long-off fence. KKR 99/3 in 17 overs vs SRH (115/8)

  • 10:51 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score Today, KKR vs SRH Updates: OUT! TAKEN! Siddarth Kaul removes Shubman Gill for 57. Gill’s innings come to an end as Kaul strikes for Hyderabad! Kaul serves a slower ball, fuller in length, on the middle. Shubman Gill looks to flick it but he gets a leading edge and the ball loops up in the air towards Jason Holder at long-on who gulps it down! Kolkata 93/3 in 16.4 overs vs Hyderabad (115/8)

  • 10:48 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, KKR vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! Nicely played. Down the ground. Full and on middle from Rashid Khan, Nitish Rana drives it down the ground. The ball races away to the boundary at long-on. Kolkata Knight Riders 91/2 in 15.5 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (115/8)

  • 10:47 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Updates Today: Strategic Time-Out! This looks like a walk in the park for Kolkata Knight Riders now. Shubman Gill is batting really well while Nitish Rana is taking his time to get runs. SunRisers Hyderabad need a miracle at this stage to get back in the game.

  • 10:43 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH 2021 Live Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Shubman Gill slams a brilliant half-century, his first one on IPL 2021! Gill continues his good run in the Indian Premier League. He reaches his FIFTY in some style. A length ball, on off. Gill hangs back and gets on top of the bounce. He pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. Kolkata 83/2 in 14.5 overs vs Hyderabad (115/8)