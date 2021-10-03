KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 49 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 49 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest KKR vs SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad scores 15/8 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 49 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. OUT! Varun Chakravarthy (2/26) and Tim Southee (2/26) star for KKR with the ball. Jason Roy (10), Kane Williamson (26), Wriddhiman Saha (0) didn’t contribute much for Sunrisers Hyderabad. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Out of the play-offs race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to dent Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of making it to the knockout stage when they face off in an IPL 2021 match in Dubai on Sunday. With nine defeats from 11 matches, SRH are languishing at the bottom, while KKR still have hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage as they are at fourth place with 10 points from 12 matches. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - RCB vs PBKS Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal Power Royal Challengers Bangalore to Playoffs With 6-Run Win Over Punjab Kings