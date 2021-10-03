KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 49 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 49 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest KKR vs SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad scores 15/8 in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 49 of IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. OUT! Varun Chakravarthy (2/26) and Tim Southee (2/26) star for KKR with the ball. Jason Roy (10), Kane Williamson (26), Wriddhiman Saha (0) didn’t contribute much for Sunrisers Hyderabad. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Out of the play-offs race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to dent Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of making it to the knockout stage when they face off in an IPL 2021 match in Dubai on Sunday. With nine defeats from 11 matches, SRH are languishing at the bottom, while KKR still have hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage as they are at fourth place with 10 points from 12 matches. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - RCB vs PBKS Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal Power Royal Challengers Bangalore to Playoffs With 6-Run Win Over Punjab Kings

Live Updates

  • 9:42 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH 2021 Scorecard Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: FOUR! Glorious stroke! Full ball, on-off. Gill takes a step down the track and drives it straight down the ground for a boundary. First boundary of KKR’s innings, Venkatesh Iyer shows his skill once again. Kolkata Knight Riders 9/0 in 2 overs vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (115/8)

  • 9:40 PM IST

  • 9:39 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Today: Top first over – Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts off well, just 2 from it. Good-length ball, outside off from Bhuvi, the ball nips away a bit. Gill shoulders his arms and leaves it alone. Some movement straightaway for Kumar as expected. Kolkata 2/0 in 1 over vs Hyderabad (115/8)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Score and Updates, KKR vs SRH LIVE: We welcome you back for the run chase! SunRisers’ players stride out to the middle, Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer are the openers for Kolkata Knight Riders. Gill will take the strike. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will open the attack for Hyderabad! Here we go!

  • 9:22 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today, KKR vs SRH LIVE: Tim Southee says that the wicket is interesting and the ball is stopping a bit. Adds that he spent a bit of time after the WTC final and it is nice to be a part of this competition. Says that he had a couple of camps back in New Zealand and kept himself fit. Finishes by saying that it is a tough surface so he hopes that they a good start in the Powerplay. Right then. Kolkata dominated with the ball. Now, the onus is on their batters to chase down the target of 116 runs, to keep their playoffs hopes alive. Will Hyderabad be able to spoil their party? To find out, do join us for the chase on the other side.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH LIVE SCORE, IPL 2021 LIVE MATCH: It was a good day for the bowlers. Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi set the tone early on, by taking two wickets in quick succession. Shakib Al Hasan was excellent in the field and he got Williamson run out. The bowlers did well to stem up the run flow. They also kept chipping wickets at regular intervals, which put them ahead in the game. Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Southee, and Shivam Mavi all picked up a brace each.

  • 9:18 PM IST

  • 9:18 PM IST

  • 9:17 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Updates Today, KKR vs SRH LIVE: The top-order struggle continues for Hyderabad. They lost Wriddhiman Saha in the very first over and soon Jason Roy departed as well. The skipper, Kane Williamson then took Mavi for a ride and smacked 18 runs in his over. But he could not continue for long as he got run out. Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, the youngsters had a job in their hand of taking their team to safer shores. The latter though slipped out instantly. Priyam Garg went onto smack a few runs but got skittled out, as he went for the big shot, which left his side at 70/5. Hyderabad were in all sorts of trouble and could not find any inspiration with the bat. The lower order came in and contributed a little. They ended with 115 for 8 on the scoreboard.

  • 9:16 PM IST
    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! Boundary to finish the innings! Back of a length, outside off. Kaul pumps it over covers. The ball runs to the fence. But this has been a brilliant show by Kolkata as they have restricted Hyderabad to 115 for 8! Kolkata were on top of their game with the ball. They look hungry for the victory and also the playoffs spot. Hyderabad never got going with the blade. Kane Williamson’s decision of batting first did not work out well for them. The bowlers made it difficult for them to score runs freely. Sunrisers Hyderabad 115/8 in 20 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders | Kane Williamson 26; Varun Chakravarthy 2/26, Tim Southee 2/26