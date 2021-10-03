KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, Match 49 Latest IPL CRICKET UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of VIVO IPL match 49 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. See the latest IPL 2021 Live Score, IPL Live Match, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Live Score Today, IPL Live Match Score 2021 Today cricket updates here. See the latest KKR vs SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Live Score, KKR vs SRH IPL 2021 Live cricket updates here. IPL 2021 LIVE: OUT! Jason Roy (10) and Wriddhiman Saha (0) depart cheaply as Kolkata Knight Riders hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad at the start in match 49 of IPL 2021 in Dubai. TOSS – Kane Williamson wins toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad elect to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Out of the play-offs race, bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to dent Kolkata Knight Riders’ chances of making it to the knockout stage when they face off in an IPL 2021 match in Dubai on Sunday. With nine defeats from 11 matches, SRH are languishing at the bottom, while KKR still have hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage as they are at fourth place with 10 points from 12 matches. SRH have won just one match out of the four that they have played since the resumption of the IPL in the UAE. Check Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score and Updates, KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score and IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming Online and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - RCB vs PBKS Highlights IPL 2021 Match Updates: Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal Power Royal Challengers Bangalore to Playoffs With 6-Run Win Over Punjab Kings

Live Updates

  • 8:10 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, KKR vs SRH LIVE: OUT! CAUGHT! Shivam Mavi had the last laugh, Jason Roy’s troubles at the crease end, the Englishman departs for a laboured 10. Roy looked to go big, as he missed out on the Free Hit on the previous ball. But this proved to be a costly move. Shivam Mavi gets himself into the wicket’s column. Mavi hurls a length ball, on off. Roy comes forward and looks to clear the infield. He lifts it towards mid-on. Hoping the ball will go over the fielder, but he does not connect well. The ball goes straight to mid-on where Tim Southee takes an easy catch above his head. SunRisers 16/2 in 3.5 overs vs Knight Riders

  • 7:59 PM IST

    Live Score IPL 202 Today Match, KKR vs SRH LIVE: FOUR! Much better from Jason Roy. Two consecutive boundaries for him. Full length and on the pads from Tim Southee, Roy comes forwards and flicks it through mid-wicket. The ball goes through the gap and into the boundary. Sunrisers Hyderabad 14/1 in 2.3 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 7:58 PM IST

    IPL 2021: Some ‘Kiwi Bonding’ Before The Big Battle in Dubai

  • 7:57 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score Today, KKR vs SRH LIVE: A dot to end, only 2 runs from Mavi’s first over! A length ball, on off from Shivam Mavi, Kane Williamson defends it to cover off the front foot. Hyderabad 6/1 in 2 overs vs Kolkata

  • 7:52 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2021 LIVE: An eventful over from Tim Southee comes to an end – 4 runs and a wicket off it. Williamson pushes it past mid-on. The batters pick three before the fielder cuts it out. SRH 4/1 in 1 over vs KKR at Dubai International Stadium

  • 7:47 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today: OUT! LBW! Tim Southee removes Wriddhiman Saha for a GOLDEN DUCK! Southee is off to a flying start and so is Kolkata. He gets the ball moving this time. Saha walks back to the pavilion a golden duck. Southee hurls a length ball, on-off. The ball nips in off the deck. Saha hangs back and ends up playing all around it. He gets rapped on the pads. Tim Southee puts in an appeal and the umpire raises his finger in a flash. Jason Roy has a word with Saha, but he tells Roy that he thinks it is plumb. Saha does not go for the review and he walks off the pitch. Oh dear! Had Saha reviewed it, he would still be batting! Ball Tracker shows that the ball was going over the stumps! Sunrisers Hyderabad 1/1 in 0.2 overs vs Kolkata Knight Riders

  • 7:44 PM IST

    IPL 2021 LIVE SCORE TODAY, KKR vs SRH LIVE: What a start! Tim Southee starts with a length ball, down leg. Roy moves across and looks to flick it away. The ball goes towards mid-on. Sunil Narine though misfields and the batters take a single.

  • 7:41 PM IST

    IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score and Updates: We are set for the live-action from Dubai! Kolkata Knight Riders’ players stride out to the middle. Umpires are also in the middle. Wriddhiman Saha and Jason Roy take the crease as openers for SunRisers Hyderabad. Tim Southee is all set to steam in for KKR. Here we go…

  • 7:38 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH 2021 Live Score Today, IPL 2021 LIVE: Eoin Morgan, the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders, says that he is happy to bowl first. Adds that they played some good cricket in the last game and are happy to chase. Adds that he is hoping to score more runs with the bat. Further says that they have done a good job in the second phase of the competition. Informs that Tim Seifert misses out and Shakib Al Hasan comes in.

  • 7:37 PM IST

    KKR vs SRH Playing 11s For Today’s IPL 2021 Match