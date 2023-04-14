Home

Sports

HIGHLIGHTS | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Brook Century Helps Hyderabad Beat Kolkata By 23 Runs

live

HIGHLIGHTS | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Brook Century Helps Hyderabad Beat Kolkata By 23 Runs

KKR vs SRH highlights, IPL 2023: Harry Brook's 100 not out helped SRH to 228/4. In reply, KKR could only manage 205/7 despite fifties from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh. Get KKR vs SRH highlights.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Kolkata Knight Riders 228/4 (20.0) 205/7 (20.0) Run Rate: (Current: 10.25) KKR need 25 runs in 1 ball at 150 rpo Last Wicket: Shardul Thakur c Washington Sundar b Umran Malik 12 (7) - 197/7 in 19.1 Over Rinku Singh 58 * (31) 4x4, 4x6 Umesh Yadav 1 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Umran Malik (2-0-36-1) * T Natarajan (4-0-54-1)

KKR vs SRH, Live Updates, IPL 2023 score

Load More

HIGHLIGHTS | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the IPL 2023 on Friday. Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls as SRH made 228 for 4 in 20 overs. SRH captain Aiden Markram struck 50 off 26 balls. Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with two wickets. KKR made a match of it before falling short at 205 for 7 in 20 overs. Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh made 75 and 58 not out respectively.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.