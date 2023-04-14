Top Recommended Stories

  HIGHLIGHTS | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Brook Century Helps Hyderabad Beat Kolkata By 23 Runs
HIGHLIGHTS | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Brook Century Helps Hyderabad Beat Kolkata By 23 Runs

KKR vs SRH highlights, IPL 2023: Harry Brook's 100 not out helped SRH to 228/4. In reply, KKR could only manage 205/7 despite fifties from Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh. Get KKR vs SRH highlights.

Updated: April 14, 2023 11:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Rinku Singh

58* (31) 4x4, 4x6

Umesh Yadav

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Umran Malik

(2-0-36-1)*

T Natarajan

(4-0-54-1)
KKR vs SRH, Live Updates, IPL 2023 score

Live Updates

  • 11:21 PM IST

  • 11:20 PM IST

  • 11:15 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Umesh Yadav comes to at the crease and takes a single in his first ball. Rinku Singh in strike and 31 needed from 4. Rinku swings his bat and the ball lands on the other side of the rope. Rinku Singh finished at 51 not out from 38 balls. KKR finish at 205/7

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: KKR need 32 runs from the final over which means six sixes. Shardul Thakur will take the strike. Can he do a Rinku Singh today? Umran Malik to bowl and Shardul is caught out. SRH have won the game unless they bowl any no balls in the over.

  • 11:07 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Rinku Singh finds a boundary on the second ball. 40 runs needed from 8 balls. Can KKR pull it off?

  • 11:00 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts the 18th with a wide.

  • 10:56 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Another one goes out from Nitish Rana’s bat. T Natarajan keeps on looking. Oh No! Rana walks back after being caught by Washington Sundar in the deep. Rana goes back for 75 from 41. KKR 171/6 (17)

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: KKR need 87 runs in the last 30 balls. Can they pull off the chase? Excellent bowling from Marco Jansen. DROPPED AGAIN. Nitish Rana pulls hard, gets the top edge and Washington Sundar puts it down. Rinku Singh hits Jansen for back-to-back sixes to finish he over on a high. KKR 159/5 (16)

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Big appeal from Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a caught behind. And the umpire gives it out Nitish Rana, standing on the other end goes upstairs immediately. TV umpire says the ball has bounced off the ground and went to the keeper. Rinku finds the boundary in the next.

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Good over from KKR’s perspective as Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana hit a six and four. KKR 135/5 (14)

HIGHLIGHTS | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023 Score

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the IPL 2023 on Friday. Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls as SRH made 228 for 4 in 20 overs. SRH captain Aiden Markram struck 50 off 26 balls. Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with two wickets. KKR made a match of it before falling short at 205 for 7 in 20 overs. Skipper Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh made 75 and 58 not out respectively.

Published Date: April 14, 2023 10:57 PM IST

Updated Date: April 14, 2023 11:32 PM IST

