LIVE Updates | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Eden Gardens: Rana, Jagadeesan Revive Kolkata

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's IPL Match scorecard.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Sunrisers Hyderabad VS Kolkata Knight Riders 228/4 (20.0) 82/3 (8.1) Run Rate: (Current: 10.04) KKR need 147 runs in 71 balls at 12.42 rpo Last Wicket: Sunil Narine c Aiden Markram b Marco Jansen 0 (1) - 20/3 in 3.3 Over Narayan Jagadeesan 36 * (20) 5x4, 1x6 Nitish Rana (C) 34 (14) 4x4, 2x6 Mayank Markande (1.1-0-12-0) * Washington Sundar (1-0-8-0)

Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad made 228 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 on Friday. SRH captain Aiden Markram struck 50 off 26 balls. Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with two wickets.

