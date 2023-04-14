Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Eden Gardens: Rana, Jagadeesan Revive Kolkata

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's IPL Match scorecard.

Updated: April 14, 2023 10:00 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Narayan Jagadeesan

36* (20) 5x4, 1x6

Nitish Rana (C)

34 (14) 4x4, 2x6

Mayank Markande

(1.1-0-12-0)*

Washington Sundar

(1-0-8-0)
Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: DROPPED! This is the second time Jagadeesan has been put down. Rahul Tripathi dropes him on 25. Mayank Markande is the bowler. Two fours from this over. Fifty partnership comes up too. KKR 74/3 (7)

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Umran Malik comes into the attack and Nitish Rana welcomes him with two consecutive sixes. Add four more to the total.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Meanwhile, news coming in from the centre is that Andre Russell will come out to bat. He hobbled off twice after taking three wickets in his 2.1 overs.

  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: T Natarajan comes into the attack and N Jagadeesan pulls him on the on side for a four. More misery for Nattu as Jagadeesan finishes the over with a biggie. KKR 34/3 (5)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Marco Jansen continues and Venkatesh Iyer welcomes him with a four over his top. Oh No! Iyer gets a top edge and Aiden Markram takes the catch. Sunil Narine comes in and goes for first ball duck. Two in two for Jansen. KKR 20/3

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: First four from N Jagadeeshan. It goes just past Rahul Tripathi at point. Bhuvneshwar puts down Jagadeeshan. Hit straight at the bowler, Bhuvi was taken by surprise.

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: OUTTTTT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes on the first ball. Rahmanullah Gurbaz departs, caught by Umran Malik. Venkatesh Iyer comes to bat as an Impact Sub. Remember, Iyer smashed 80-plus in the last game. KKR 4/1 (2)

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: “I’ve had a bit of trouble with spin, but I wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage. So middle overs wanted to rotate strike and let the other boys do the hitting. It is a belter of a pitch, we need to bowl our lengths rightly and take wickets. We still got a job to do. My girlfriend is here but the rest of my family have just left, I’m sure they’ll all be very happy for me.” – Harry Brook

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: The tournament could have got a century earlier had Shikhar Dhawan not stranded at 99 not out against SRH.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: 100 for Harry Brook with a single off Umesh Yadav. This is the maiden ton of the season. SRH finish at 228/4 in 20 overs.

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Score

Harry Brook smashed an unbeaten 100 off 55 balls as Sunrisers Hyderabad made 228 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 on Friday. SRH captain Aiden Markram struck 50 off 26 balls. Andre Russell was the pick of the KKR bowlers with two wickets.

Published Date: April 14, 2023 9:55 PM IST

Updated Date: April 14, 2023 10:00 PM IST

