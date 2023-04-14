Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates | KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Eden Gardens: Brook Key After Markram Perishes

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Today's IPL Match scorecard.

Updated: April 14, 2023 8:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Harry Brook

65* (39) 6x4, 3x6

Abhishek Sharma

3 (5) 0x4, 0x6

Lockie Ferguson

(1.3-0-24-0)*

Suyash Sharma

(3-0-29-0)
KKR vs SRH, Live Updates, IPL 2023 score

Live Updates

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: WHAT A BEAUTY! Lockie Ferguson comes back and Harry Brook sends him over. However, he nicks behind in the next ball. Brook goes upstairs immediately. UltraEdge says there was no bat involved.

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Nitish Rana has used six bowlers so far in the game but no Shardul Thakur yet. Is it time to bring in the Lord?

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: DROPPED! Shardul Thakur puts down Abhishek Sharma in the deep and once again Suyash Sharma the bowler. Agony from Andre Russell. Time for strategic timeout. SRH 134/3 (14)

  • 8:36 PM IST

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Good news for KKR fans. Andre Russell is back on the field. Fifty for Aiden Markram with a huge six but Varun Chakravarthy had the last laugh as the SRH skipper departs the next ball. SRH 129/3

  • 8:28 PM IST

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Suyash Sharma is being taken to cleaners by Aiden Markram. The South African first clobbered him for two sixes before hitting towards the off-side boundary. SRH 116/2 (12)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Fifty for Harry Brook – his maiden in IPL. SRH reach 100 in the 11th over. SRH 100/2 (11)

  • 8:18 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Young Suyash Sharma comes into the attack for KKR and the youngster drops Harry Brook off his own bowling. Costly miss that one is going to be. Aiden Markram finishes the over with a six. SRH 94/2 (10)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023:
    Andre Russell looks to be in discomfort and walks back into the dressing room. Looks like the extreme heat in Kolkata has taken a toll on him. SRH 80/2 (8)

LIVE | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2023 Score

Riding high on confidence after Rinku Singh’s final over heroics against Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Friday in IPL 2023. After losing against Punjab Kings, KKR have bounced back with two wins on the trot. On the other hand, SRH are coming into this game after beating Punjab Kings for their maiden IPL 2023 win.

Also Read:

Published Date: April 14, 2023 8:35 PM IST

Updated Date: April 14, 2023 8:41 PM IST

