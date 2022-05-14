Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Williamson-Abhishek Steady in Run-Chase For Hyderabad. Andre Russell Powers Kolkata Knight Riders to 177. Russell-Billings Steady For Kolkata. Rinku Singh Perishes; Russell-Billings Key For Kolkata. Umran Malik on Top, Rinku-Billings Key For Kolkata. Rana-Rahane Depart Quickly; Shreyas Iyer Key For Kolkata. Nitish Rana Perishes; Shreyas-Rahane Key For Kolkata. Rana-Rahane Steady For Kolkata. Venkatesh Iyer Perishes; Rana-Rahane Key For Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders have won the TOSS and elected to bat first. Shreyas Iyer at TOSS: We will bat first here. If you the record here, teams batting first have done well and batting first also suits us. Forced to make changes this time. Pat is injured, so Umesh comes in and Sam Billings comes in for Sheldon Jackson. We had ups and downs, so we did a lot of changes. It's not something we wanted to and if you see the form of the batters, we had to make those changes. We came to the core strength we started with and we got a good start in the previous game, both batting and bowling. Kane Williamson at TOSS: We have played on this surface the other day and we were looking to bat as well. Natarajan and Washington are back. Jansen is back in for Farooqi as well. We haven't been quite at our best in the last few games. So we want to turn that around. NIce to have a couple of good performers back in the side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy.

