Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 61 of IPL 2022 in Pune in a must-win game on Saturday, May 14. KKR and SRH both need to win all their remaining matches to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs. SRH beat KKR when the two teams met previously earlier in the season. Kolkata would look to have one back in the reverse fixture. KKR brought out their A-game against Mumbai Indians in their last match. After being bowled out for 166 themselves, the Knight Riders bowlers bowled out Mumbai for just 113 to win the game by 52 runs. The win has taken them to the seventh spot in the points table. Kolkata Knight Riders would expect to replicate their performance in the game against SRH. They have to beat SRH to stay alive in the tournament. Losing to SRH would end their campaign. SRH find itself in a rut at the moment. They lost their opening two games, won the next five on the bounce and have lost their next four on the trot. Their last win in the IPL came against RCB on April 23. They beat KKR in their previous meeting earlier this season. Like KKR, This match is a must-win for Sunrisers Hyderabad as well. Kane Williamson‘s lack of form has been a big concern. He needs to turn it around with the bat in the last three matches. A loss against KKR would end their campaign as well.Also Read - IPL 2022: Sachin Tendulkar Makes A Big Statement On RCB Star Harshal Patel | Watch Video

Live Updates

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | T Natarajan vs Shreyas Iyer: T Natarajan has been consistent with the ball for SunRisers Hyderabad where he claimed 17 wickets in 9 games so far as well. With Kolkata Knight Riders’ openers are currently struggling with their form, he will try to pick them up early and the captain Shreyas Iyer too as well. However, Shreyas Iyer too has failed to live up to the expectations – both as a captain and as a batter. When they last met in IPL 2022, he managed to score only 28 off 25 before getting dismissed. While KKR lost the game, it will be interesting to see how he faces the fiery spells of T Natarajan in the KKR vs SRH game.

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Nicholas Pooran vs Sunil Narine: It is going to be interesting on the field battle when Sunil Narine will come to bowl against SunRisers Hyderabad’s Nicholas Pooran. Narine has dismissed the wicket-keeper batter once in their previous 3 innings whereas he remained unbeaten when both sides met each other for the first time in IPL 2022. If getting a chance, smashing Narine would be a great idea considering he has already dismissed the swashbuckling batter in the cash-rich league. However, Pooran is doing good in the middle order and it will be interesting to see him replicate his form again as well.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Kane Williamson vs Andre Russell: Kane Williamson has been going through an on and off-season so far where he failed to contribute for their last two matches. Last, he contributed against Chennai Super Kings where he scored 47 off 37 before getting trapped before the stumps off Pretorius. However, his efforts went in vain as Chennai Super Kings won by 13 runs. However, against KKR, he played a quick cameo of 17 runs which came off 16 balls with 3 boundaries before Andre Russell bowled him. Since both sides will take on each other, it will be interesting to see who will have the last laugh in the KKR vs SRH game.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad | Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashank Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Romario Shepherd, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, Shreyas Gopal, Ravikumar Samarth, Sean Abbott.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad | Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson(w), Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH Cricket Score: On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost all their last four games and are desperate for a win in the upcoming fixture. The injuries to T Natarajan and Washington Sundar haven’t helped their cause and they will be looking to get back to winning ways soon with the playoff stages approaching. With five wins in 11 games, SRH are at the seventh position in the points table and they will need to improve their net run rate as well.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs SRH Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next encounter at the MCA Stadium in Pune. After a good start to the season, KKR faded off in the middle of the tournament and their campaign looked in all sorts of trouble. However, they managed to get their combination right in the last game finally, and are likely to stick with this playing XI for the last two games unless Umesh Yadav returns. However, their pace bowler Pat Cummins has been ruled out and returned home as well.

  • 6:04 PM IST

