Live KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 live score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Eoin Morgan’s KKR have a great opportunity tonight to consolidate their fourth spot on the points table if they managed to beat Punjab Kings. Kolkata have played offensive cricket after the resumption of IPL 2021 and managed to win three out of their four matches. On the other side, Punjab Kings are going through a rough phase after winning just one match after the tournament’s resumption in the UAE. Punjab are heavily relied on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to score big runs for him, which is hurting the team. While KKR have performed like a unit with all players making some valuable contributions.Also Read - IPL 2021: Shubman Gill Just a Match Away From a Big Score, Says Brian Lara

