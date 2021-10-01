Live KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021

Dubai: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 live score and updates from Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Eoin Morgan's KKR have a great opportunity tonight to consolidate their fourth spot on the points table if they managed to beat Punjab Kings. Kolkata have played offensive cricket after the resumption of IPL 2021 and managed to win three out of their four matches. On the other side, Punjab Kings are going through a rough phase after winning just one match after the tournament's resumption in the UAE. Punjab are heavily relied on KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal to score big runs for him, which is hurting the team. While KKR have performed like a unit with all players making some valuable contributions.

Live Updates

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: OUT! Varun Chakravarthy breaks the crucial stand and life comes full circle for Eoin Morgan as he took the catch of Mayank Agarwal whom he dropped on a golden duck. A very good knock from Mayank but he will not be pleased to get out in such fashion. PBKS 70/1 in 8.5 overs

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: Everything was going fine for Venkatesh Iyer in the final till the fifth ball but then he bowled a no-ball and the free hit turned into a six. 12 runs came from the over. Punjab are dominating the chase so far. PBKS 63/0 in 8 overs

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are not taking any risks against Varun Chakravarthy. Only five runs came from the over as Punjab are looking to take this game deep but one of the two batters in the middle have to stay till the end. PBKS 51/0 in 7 overs

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: Good over for Punjab Kings as 13 runs came from it. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul took some bold steps to put Sunil Narine under pressure with their offensive approach. Punjab finish powerplay on a high. PBKS 46/0 in 6 overs

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: A tight over from Shivam Mavi as only five runs came from it. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul are looking calm and composed here to take their team forward in the chase. PBKS 30/0 in 4 overs

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: Excellent over for Punjab Kings as they managed to collect 12 runs from it. Both openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are looking in decent touch and KKR need to get them out as soon as possible. PBKS 25/0 in 3 overs

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: Another tight over from Kolkata Knight Riders as only six runs came from Shivam Mavi’s over. Mayank Agarwal is looking a bit restless to score boundaries as he is ready to take risks to get them. PBKS 13/0 in 2 overs

  • 9:38 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: Excellent first over Tim Southee as he made the ball swing away from the batsmen. Mayank Agarwal gets an extra life here and he needs to capitalize on it to help Punjab gain two points. PBKS 7/0 in 1 over

  • 9:35 PM IST

    LIVE KKR vs PBKS Score And Updates IPL 2021: DROPPED! Eoin Morgan’s bad night continues as he dropped Mayank Agarwal on a duck. PBKS 1/0 in 0.2 over

  • 9:33 PM IST

    KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle for the tricky chase. Tim Southee to start the proceedings with the new ball.