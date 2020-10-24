







Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 43 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. TOSS – David Warner wins Toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bat vs Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

Their campaign back on track with a hat-trick of wins, Kings XI Punjab will take on another resurgent team — Sunrisers Hyderabad — in Dubai, UAE on Saturday in a must-win IPL game for the two well-matched sides. Both KXIP and SRH are on the same pedestal, having garnered eight points apiece after 10 games, but the Hyderabad outfit is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate. Also Read - KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjabvs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 43 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST October 24 Saturday

And both teams need to win their remaining four games to guarantee their place in the play-offs. It has been a terrific turnaround especially for KXIP after a slow start to the tournament. After the initial hiccups, KXIP got its campaign back on track with three consecutive wins — over mighty Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore and the KL Rahul-led side would be hoping to carry the winning momentum forward to break into top four. While KXIP’s batting is in the safe hands of skipper Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran, the shaky form of Glenn Maxwell remains a concern. Also Read - KXIP vs SRH 11Wickets Fantasy Cricket Tips Dream11 IPL 2020: Pitch Report, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 43 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST Saturday October 24

SRH too find itself in a similar position and needs to win its remaining four matches to seal a play-off berth. The side managed to keep itself in the playoff hunt with a confidence-boosting eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday night after three consecutive defeats. And the David Warner-led side can’t slip a bit from hereon if it wishes to stay alive in the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra.