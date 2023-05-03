HIGHLIGHTS | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match Called Off Due To Rain; Chennai, Lucknow Share Points

Top Recommended Stories

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 45th Match - Highlights. Both Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants share a point each. This is the first time in IPL 2023 a match has been called off due to rain.

Updated: May 3, 2023 7:26 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: BIG News. The LSG vs CSK match has been called off with the both the teams sharing one point each.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: The cut-off for a five-over chase is 7.28pm! The match will be called off if it doesn’t resume by then!

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: News coming in from the centre, it is raining heavily in Lucknow. Thunderstorms expected later in the evening and chances of resumptions are less.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: The rains have started to pour heavily in Lucknow and the ground staffs have also disappeared. We are in for big delay.

  • 6:20 PM IST
    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Stats

    CSK targets (If LSG don’t bat again)

    127 in 19 overs
    117 in 17 overs
    106 in 15 overs
    89 in 12 overs
    76 in 10 overs
  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: The drizzle is back once again again Jonty Rhodes is helping the groundstaff.

  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Good news coming from the middle. The covers are coming off as the rain has stopped. The match officials are out in the middle and having a chat.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: The rain is still on and if LSG do not bat again, CSK’s target will be 127 in 19 overs.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: It has been a crazy turnaround for LSG after they were reduced to 44/5 in the 10th over. From there on Badoni and Nicholas Pooran steadied the ship. While Pooran was out, Badoni kept his calm to give his team a fighting total on this pitch.

  • 5:29 PM IST

HIGHLIGHTS | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were forced to split points as their Indian Premier League match was called off due to rain on Wednesday. With incessant rain lashing the Ekana Stadium, even the minimum five overs of the CSK innings weren’t possible after the home team had made 125 for seven in 19.2 overs when rain interrupted play. LSG middle-order batter Ayush Badoni’s unbeaten 59 (33 balls; 2x4s, 4x6s) was the only bright spot in the home team’s otherwise lacklustre play as Chennai Super Kings’ Moeen Ali (2/13) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/37) impressed by making early inroads. The game began after a 15-minute delay due to wet outfield and rain returned in the final over of the first innings to halt the proceedings.

Published Date: May 3, 2023 6:52 PM IST

Updated Date: May 3, 2023 7:26 PM IST

