HIGHLIGHTS | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Match Called Off Due To Rain; Chennai, Lucknow Share Points

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 45th Match - Highlights. Both Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants share a point each. This is the first time in IPL 2023 a match has been called off due to rain.

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were forced to split points as their Indian Premier League match was called off due to rain on Wednesday. With incessant rain lashing the Ekana Stadium, even the minimum five overs of the CSK innings weren’t possible after the home team had made 125 for seven in 19.2 overs when rain interrupted play. LSG middle-order batter Ayush Badoni’s unbeaten 59 (33 balls; 2x4s, 4x6s) was the only bright spot in the home team’s otherwise lacklustre play as Chennai Super Kings’ Moeen Ali (2/13) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/37) impressed by making early inroads. The game began after a 15-minute delay due to wet outfield and rain returned in the final over of the first innings to halt the proceedings.

