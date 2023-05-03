Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Chennai Spinners Reign Supreme, Lucknow Reeling
live

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 45th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Chennai Spinners Reign Supreme, Lucknow Reeling. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 3, 2023 4:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ayush Badoni

3* (6) 0x4, 0x6

Nicholas Pooran (W)

8 (14) 0x4, 0x6

Moeen Ali

(3.3-0-11-2)*

Ravindra Jadeja

(3-0-11-1)
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 45th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Updates

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!! Moeen Ali strikes again as Lucknow keep on fumbling. The Englishman picks up his second wicket of the match and the home-side have lost half their side. LSG 44/5 (10)

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Lucknow keep on losing wickets at regular intervals and the spinners have picked up all the scalps so far. Marcus Stoinis was the last man to depart. Jadeja took the wicket. LSG 42/4 (9)

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Another one bites the dust and it’s the stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya’s turn.. What an over for the Sri Lankan! Lucknow are in big trouble. LSG 27/3 (5.5)

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!! BOWLED!!! Theekshana, another spinner does the trick for Chennai as well! Manan Vohra will now have to take the long walk back to the pavilion. Already struggling and now they lose their second wicket. LSG 27/2 (5.4)

  • 4:11 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: 5 overs gone, Lucknow are struggling at 25/1. LSG 25/1 (5)

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Kyle Mayers departs and the spin does the trick for Chennai! Moeen Ali making an impact straight away! Karan Sharma is the new man in for the batting side. LSG 18/1 (3.5)

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: 10 runs coming from the over. Kyle Mayers making the most of it as the home-side look to increase their run-rate. LSG 16/0 (3)

  • 3:56 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Brilliant over from Tushar Deshpande, just 1 run off it. Lucknow now stand at 6/0. LSG 6/0 (2)

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: 1st over done and dusted, Lucknow Super Giants are now at 5/0. Manan Vohra and Kyle Mayers open innings for the home-side. LSG 5/0 (1)

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Playing XIs

    CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

    LSG: Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (capt), Karan Sharma, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan

LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are coming off a loss and hence getting back to winning ways would be in the minds of the two teams when they face off on Wednesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. It promises to be a cracker, stay hooked to this space for all the latest of the day game of the midweek double-header.

Published Date: May 3, 2023 4:31 PM IST

