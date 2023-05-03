Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score: Rain Stops Play After Ayush Badoni Fifty Lifts Lucknow
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 45th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Rain Stops Play After Ayush Badoni Lifts Lucknow With Fifty. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 3, 2023 6:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Live Updates

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: The drizzle is back once again again Jonty Rhodes is helping the groundstaff.

  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Good news coming from the middle. The covers are coming off as the rain has stopped. The match officials are out in the middle and having a chat.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: The rain is still on and if LSG do not bat again, CSK’s target will be 127 in 19 overs.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: It has been a crazy turnaround for LSG after they were reduced to 44/5 in the 10th over. From there on Badoni and Nicholas Pooran steadied the ship. While Pooran was out, Badoni kept his calm to give his team a fighting total on this pitch.

  • 5:29 PM IST

  • 5:26 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Meanwhile, the rain has come again and the players are off the field. The covers are up.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Final over coming up, Ayush Badoni have turned the tables for LSG. Lucknow now stand at 125/6. LSG 125/6 (19)

  • 5:10 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT! Pathirana removes Pooran! Just a little over 100 runs on the board and one of their key men departs at the crucial time. LSG 103/6 (17.4)

  • 5:01 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: 16 done, Lucknow still haven’t been able to get a hold of the game as they are reeling at 83/5. LSG 83/5 (16)

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: 12 gone, Lucknow are now at 52/5 after 12 overs of play with Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran in the middle. LSG 52/5 (12)

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are coming off a loss and hence getting back to winning ways would be in the minds of the two teams when they face off on Wednesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. It promises to be a cracker, stay hooked to this space for all the latest of the day game of the midweek double-header.

Published Date: May 3, 2023 6:01 PM IST

Updated Date: May 3, 2023 6:05 PM IST

