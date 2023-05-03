Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Rain Delays Toss At Ekana Stadium

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 45th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 3, 2023 3:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Live Updates

  • 2:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Big news. the drizzle has started in Lucknow. Toss has been delayed due to rain. Stay tuned to get more updates.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: It is still unclear whether Ben Stokes will play in this game or not as he has been nursing an injury. CKS have played an unchanged side for the past few games.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: For CSK, the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, and Shivam Dube have delivered consistently while Ambati Rayudu’s form has been a concern for the side. MS Dhoni, probably in his last IPL, has shown glimpses of what he can do.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: In case QDK comes in, there are high chances Naveen-ul-Haq will warm the bench and Avesh Khan makes his way into the playing XI.

  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: With KL Rahul ruled out, Krunal Pandya will be leading the side in his absence. This might prompt the franchise to play Quinton de Kock, who has been warming the bench despite been in good form.

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: In the past two matches at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, LSG have failed to chase down targets of 136 and 127, with their overseas contingent especially having struggled here.

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: CSK, on the other hand, lost to Punjab Kings. While batting isn’t a concern for CSK, their biggest weakness is their bowling.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Problems are plenty with LSG. Both KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat, both have been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to injuries. To add to more to that, the whole IPL is heated after the fight between team mentor Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Both CSK and LSG are coming into this game after losing their last respective games.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | LSG vs CSK, IPL 2023: Hello and welcome to the match 45 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Both Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings are coming off a loss and hence getting back to winning ways would be in the minds of the two teams when they face off on Wednesday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. It promises to be a cracker, stay hooked to this space for all the latest of the day game of the midweek double-header.

