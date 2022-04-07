Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 Match 15Also Read - When Shoaib Akhtar Was Warned By Sourav Ganguly: 'Come To Mid-Wicket, These People Will Kill You'

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match 15 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

Prithvi Shaw get DC off to a good start, the right-hander looks in good touch today. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium. LSG have one change in the line-up as they have brought in Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Manish Pandey. Delhi Capitals have brought in David Warner, Anrich Nortje and Sarfaraz Khan in place of Tim Seifert, Khaleel and Mandeep respectively. Rahul didn’t cite any reason to bowl, but he reckons the DY Patil pitch as a fresh wicket. On the other Rishabh Pant would have done the same thing if he had won the toss.  Also Read - LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 15 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain– Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2022, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 7, Thu

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje.

TATA IPL 2022 LATEST POINTS TABLE & Team Standings — CLICK HERE

FULL SQUADS TATA IPL 2022 Season 15

Live | IPL 2022, LSG vs DC, Match 15: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | LSG vs DC| DC vs LSG | KL Rahul | Rishabh Pant | Ayush Badoni | LSG vs DC Live, DC vs LSG, LSG vs DC Live Score, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, LSG vs DC Dream11, Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL live, LSG vs DC live score

Live Updates

  • 7:55 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: After some early surge in the mid-overs, Ravi Bishnoi pulls off a tidy over. Good stuff from the spinner. Shaw is well set in the 40s and will be definitely looking for his half-century to set the tone for Delhi. Warner is happy to see Shaw making most use of the opportunities. The fans would love to see the Australian join the party. DC 45/0 (5)
  • 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Not the best of starts from Avesh Khan against his former side as Prithvi Shaw smashed him for 13 runs in the over. Shaw is looking in good-touch and if he keeps on playing like this post powerplay, Delhi are in for a big 200+ score, you never know. Warner so far has been a spectator at the other end. Run-rate at 10. DC 40/0 (4)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: 14 runs from the over! Prithvi Shaw is a man on a mission tonight. Taking every possible chances in front his way. Delhi off to a good start. David Warner is yet to free himself in the game tonight. DC 27/0 (3)

  • 7:39 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Not the best of starts for Krishnappa Gowtham as he concedes 9 from the first over of his spell. Shaw who’s on the move tonight gets two boundaries in the over. DC get runs in the 2nd over. Warner is yet to launch himself tonight. DC 13/0 (2)
  • 7:36 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Tidy start from LSG! Jason Holder opens up quite well, concedes just 4 runs from the over. There isn’t much swing tonight. Warner have got off the mark with a run, earlier Shaw’s shot through the gap was saved at the boundary line by Tye. Decent start for Lucknow. DC 4/0 (1)
  • 7:32 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Prithvi Shaw and David Warner open the innings for Delhi Capitals. Jason Holder start with the pace attack for Lucknow Super Giants. We’re in for a cracker tonight! Let’s play!
  • 7:25 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Avesh Khan Gives Update on her Mother : She’s (his mother) fine now, still in the hospital. She has urine infection and two years back she had breast cancer, so that also affected her but now she’s doing fine. I am feeling good about giving a match-winning performance in the last game, but everyday is a new day and I will try to bowl with the same rhythm and win my side the game. We do practice with a wet ball so that we are used to it and if you have bowl yorkers in crunch situations then your practice helps. The other day there was not much dew and hence it was easier to bowl the yorkers. There’s not been any team meeting, we try to talk on the field and keep things simple.
  • 7:17 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Rishabh Pant | We’d have bowled first as well, because we haven’t played here before. Three changes for us – Warner comes in for Seifert, Nortje in for Khaleel and Sarfaraz replaces Mandeep. He (Warner) is a big addition, such an experienced player and will add value for us.

  • 7:17 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: KL Rahul: We’ll bowl first. Can’t really think of a reason why but it’s a fresh wicket. We’d want to bowl well upfront and restrict them. One change – Manish misses out and Gowtham comes in. Still early in the competition. Chat is about forgetting what happened, whether we win or lose, and putting our 100 percent going forward. Another opportunity to go out there and perform well as a team.
  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje. David Warner, Anrich Nortje, Sarfaraz Khan new men in for DC.