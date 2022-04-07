Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 Match 15Also Read - When Shoaib Akhtar Was Warned By Sourav Ganguly: 'Come To Mid-Wicket, These People Will Kill You'

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

LSG bowlers did really well as they restrict Delhi Capitals to 149 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant fight back for Delhi Capitals after early setback. Rovman Powell done comprehensively by the sheer brilliance of Ravi Bishnoi as the former gets his man for a googly. David Warner 4(12) follows his fellow opening partner back to the pavilion. Prithvi Shaw 61(34) perishes after half-century as Krishnappa Gowtham claims the wicket. Prithvi Shaw Half-Century Gives Delhi Capitals Upper-Hand. Prithvi Shaw get DC off to a good start, the right-hander looks in good touch today. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje.

  • 9:28 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock start run-chase for Lucknow Super Giants. Mustafizur Rahman open the bowling attack for Delhi Capitals. Can LSG chase down 150 runs? We’ll find out. Let’s Play!
  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Krishnappa Gowtham | Feels good. After a long time I am making a comeback I would say in the IPL. Felt good to bowl in partnership with Ravi. It is about mixing your pace, you cannot bowl at one pace on this wicket and we communicated the same between the bowlers. If you are mixing the pace, some are holding up and some are going through the surface. Those were the jitters (getting hit by Shaw), I haven’t played much of the IPL in the last three years. It was not the plan we had made. Keep it straight and use the longer boundaries, I drifted away from my plan a bit but I will learn from my mistakes.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Just 7 runs off the over in the 19th as Delhi Capitals managed to get just 149 runs on the board. Lucknow Bowlers have a done brilliant job in restricting the DC side. Pant and Sarfaraz did their part but were outshined by the brilliance of LSG bowlers. Rahul shuffled his bowlers really well, good captaincy from the skipper. LSG need 150 runs to win. DC 149/3 (20)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Rishabh Pant managed to get a boundary in the over as DC get 6 runs from the over. Pant has been trying the helicopter shot for some time now and and manages to get one for the boundary. Final over coming up, can they reach 160? DC 142/3 (19)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: 6 runs from the over in the 18th. Delhi Capitals are still in contention for a 160+ score. They need to launch now and launch hard. 160 would be more than enough at this pitch. DC 136/3 (18)

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: 13 runs off he over! Sarfaraz Khan is now showing intent from his side. Delhi have increased their run-rate to almost 8 with that surge from the batters. 3 over left, it’s time to go for the big shots and to need to get themselves possibly past 160+ for a competitive total. DC 130/3 (17)

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: 18 OFF THE OVER ! Rishabh Pant has raised to the occasion and gets a much needed big over for Delhi Capitals. Sarfaraz Khan will also do the same on the other hand to help his skipper in the innings. We have to wait and see how DC turn this around from here. DC 117/3 (16)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Welcome boundary for Delhi Capitals to end the 15th over as Rishabh Pant finally gets a boundary. Ravi Bishnoi goes for 9 in the over and finishes with a good figure of 4-22-2. 100 up for Delhi Capitals. Pant gets back to back boundaries now! Is this is the surge DC were waiting for? Another boundary and this time am over-boundary! Great hit! DC 110/3 (15.3)

  • 8:41 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Pressure keep on mounting on Delhi Capitals as Andrew Tye produces a brilliant 14th over. 3 runs off it and now the run-rate has gone down to 6.43. The batters out there have a big task in hand and as of now the task in getting difficult for DC. DC 90/3 (14)
  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Warner vs Bishnoi: 3 inngs, 6 balls, 5 runs, 3 dismissals. / STAT ATTACK! Bishnoi always had the upper-hand against Warner. Great stuff!