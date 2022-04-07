Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 Match 15Also Read - When Shoaib Akhtar Was Warned By Sourav Ganguly: 'Come To Mid-Wicket, These People Will Kill You'

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will battle against each other in their next clash of IPL 2022. The LSG vs DC clash will be the 15th match of IPL 2022. It will take place on April 7 (Thursday) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. In their last match, Lucknow Super Giants outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. Batting first, LSG posted 169- on the scoreboard. KL Rahul scored 68 runs while Deepak Hooda smacked 51 runs. Talking about Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant, they lost to Gujarat Titans in their previous match of IPL 2022. Batting first, Gujarat slammed 171-6 in the match. Shubman Gill hit a fabulous knock of 84 runs off just 46 balls. Later, Hardik Pandya also added 31 runs. Out of 3 games so far, LSG has won 2 matches and lost 1. With 4 points and a net run rate of +0.193, LSG takes the 5th spot in the points table. The IPL 2020 runners-up have played 2 matches so far in the tournament, winning 1 and losing 1. With 2 points and a net run rate of +0.065, DC takes the 6th spot in the points table. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match 15 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

