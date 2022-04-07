Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 Match 15Also Read - When Shoaib Akhtar Was Warned By Sourav Ganguly: 'Come To Mid-Wicket, These People Will Kill You'

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will battle against each other in their next clash of IPL 2022. The LSG vs DC clash will be the 15th match of IPL 2022. It will take place on April 7 (Thursday) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. In their last match, Lucknow Super Giants outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs. Batting first, LSG posted 169- on the scoreboard. KL Rahul scored 68 runs while Deepak Hooda smacked 51 runs.  Talking about Delhi Capitals led by Rishabh Pant, they lost to Gujarat Titans in their previous match of IPL 2022. Batting first, Gujarat slammed 171-6 in the match. Shubman Gill hit a fabulous knock of 84 runs off just 46 balls. Later, Hardik Pandya also added 31 runs. Out of 3 games so far, LSG has won 2 matches and lost 1. With 4 points and a net run rate of +0.193, LSG takes the 5th spot in the points table. The IPL 2020 runners-up have played 2 matches so far in the tournament, winning 1 and losing 1. With 2 points and a net run rate of +0.065, DC takes the 6th spot in the points table. Also Read - IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Match 15 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV, Disney+ Hostar, Star Sports Network

FULL SQUADS TATA IPL 2022 Season 15

Live Updates

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: KEY BATTLES- David Warner vs Ravi Bishnoi | History shows that leg-spinner Ravi Bishoi has had the better of the southpaw twice. David Warner will be suiting up for a familiar franchise and will be keen to make amends for last season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The leggie has been economical and has two wickets from three games. Warner’s record in the IPL has been stellar — 5286 runs from 143 matches at an average of 42.63 and a strike rate of 140.55. Can he fire against the wily spinner

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: KL Rahul vs Axar Patel | After a golden duck in the first match, LSG skipper KL Rahul was back among the runs with scores of 40 and 68 in the next two games. Attempting to arrest the runfest will be DC tweaker Axar Patel, who has dismissed him thrice in all their IPL encounters. Patel has been wicketless so far in IPL 2022 and having him roll his arm over in the powerplay might not be a bad idea.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: TEAM NEWS | Marcus Stoinis is unavailable in this match for Lucknow Super Giants. David Warner and Anrich Nortje return to bolster Delhi Capitals squad.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Tim Seifert, Mitchell Marsh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Marcus Stoinis, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals is led by Rishabh Pant in IPL 2022. The IPL 2020 runners-up have played 2 matches so far in the tournament, winning 1 and losing 1. With 2 points and a net run rate of +0.065, DC takes the 6th spot in the points table. Lalit Yadav is the top run-getter for the team as he has mustered 73 runs in 2 games. He is followed by Prithvi Shaw with 48 runs in 2 matches. In bowling, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed have picked the most wickets for the team. Both of them account for 4 wickets each.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Lucknow Super Giants is led by KL Rahul in IPL 2022. Out of 3 games so far, LSG has won 2 matches and lost 1. With 4 points and a net run rate of +0.193, LSG takes the 5th spot in the points table. So far in 3 games, Deepak Hooda is the top run-getter for the team with 119 runs. KL Rahul arrives next with 108 runs in 3 games. In bowling, Avesh Khan has hunted most 7 wickets for LSG. He is followed by Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder, both of whom have scalped 3 wickets each

  • 6:03 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals!