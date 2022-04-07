Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 Match 15Also Read - When Shoaib Akhtar Was Warned By Sourav Ganguly: 'Come To Mid-Wicket, These People Will Kill You'

Lalit Yadav removes Ewin Lewis, Delhi pick up their second wicket. Quinton de Kock gets his well-deserved half-century as LSG cruising at DY Patil. KL Rahul perishes as Kuldeep Yadav picks up 1st wicket of the match for Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock build their partnership quite comfortably. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock Steady in Run-Chase of 150. LSG bowlers did really well as they restrict Delhi Capitals to 149 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant fight back for Delhi Capitals after early setback. Rovman Powell done comprehensively by the sheer brilliance of Ravi Bishnoi as the former gets his man for a googly. David Warner 4(12) follows his fellow opening partner back to the pavilion. Prithvi Shaw 61(34) perishes after half-century as Krishnappa Gowtham claims the wicket. Prithvi Shaw Half-Century Gives Delhi Capitals Upper-Hand. Prithvi Shaw get DC off to a good start, the right-hander looks in good touch today. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium.  Also Read - LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 15 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain– Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2022, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 7, Thu

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje.

Live Updates

  • 11:03 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Hooda has been caught at extra cover but that is unlikely to count. The umps have a chat and decide to send this upstairs. If this is a no-ball, Nortje might be taken off the attack as it shall be his second beamer. It’s a NO-BALL! Free-hit ! Someone else needs to bowl the over now. Kuldeep Yadav will bowl the over. LSG 114/2 (15.2)

  • 10:53 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: 14 off the 14th over as LSG are now at 104/2. Quinton de Kock is comfortable at 60s and Deepak Hooda would be looking to help out his teammate as much as possible. Lucknow need 46 runs to win from 36 balls. LSG are still in the driver’s seat. LSG 104/2 (14)
  • 10:48 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Pant seems in a bit of discomfort out there and the physio is out there to attend to him. Time for the magic spray to do its thing. The Umpire calls for the strategic time-out. Deepak Hooda is the new man in for Lucknow Super Giants. LSG 101/2 (13.3)

  • 10:41 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: OUT! Ewin Lewis departs! The Yadavs combining well to get rid of the West Indian. Lalit Yadav gets his first wicket of the game. LSG lose their second wicket but Quinton de Kock is still out there and it’s a good sign for Lucknow. Delhi looking to make a comeback. LSG are now at 90/2. LSG 90/2 (13)
  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: HALF-CENTURY FOR QUINTON DE KOCK! 50 OFF 36 DELIVERIES. He has been sensible through out the innings right from the start and gets his well-deserved half-century. LSG cruising. LSG 85/1 (11.5)

  • 10:31 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: 11 overs gone LSG are now at 79/1. LSG are above the required run-rate and still have the advantage in the game. Quinton de Kock is on his way to complete his 50, the second half-century in tonight’s match. But can the South African go all the way for his side? We’ll find out. LSG 79/1 (11)
  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: OUT! Delhi Capitals finally have the breakthrough as Kuldeep Yadav removes skipper KL Rahul. Rahul gone for 24. A much needed wicket for DC but still LSG have the advantage in the game as a lot of batting to come for the Lucknow side. LSG 73/1 (9.4)

  • 10:18 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: 9 overs gone, LSG have scored 19 runs in the last two overs. LSG are running away with the the game and there is no sign of Delhi Capitals to put the LSG openers in trouble. Rahul and de Kock are having a comfortable time out there at the crease. Lucknow in the driver’s seat, they can sit back and relax. LSG 70/0 (9)
  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Introduction of spin and Axar Patel pulls off a tidy over. Delhi will be banking on him to turn the tables from here on as Rahul and de Kock get better and better with every passing over. There is a lot of batting to come for LSG as Hooda and Badoni are the two other key men LSG would like to depend on if things get out of control. LSG 51/0 (7)

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC Score & Updates: Muztafizur Rahman pulls it back real nicely after the hammering in Nortje’s over. Just 3 runs off it and LSG have maintained an 8 runs an over rate after the end of powerplay. Lucknow have the edge in the game and will definitely run-away with the game if Delhi don’t get at least 2 wickets in the first 10 overs. de Kock well set at mid 30s. LSG 48/0 (6)