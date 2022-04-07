Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022 Match 15Also Read - When Shoaib Akhtar Was Warned By Sourav Ganguly: 'Come To Mid-Wicket, These People Will Kill You'

Navi Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Lalit Yadav removes Ewin Lewis, Delhi pick up their second wicket. Quinton de Kock gets his well-deserved half-century as LSG cruising at DY Patil. KL Rahul perishes as Kuldeep Yadav picks up 1st wicket of the match for Delhi Capitals. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock build their partnership quite comfortably. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock Steady in Run-Chase of 150. LSG bowlers did really well as they restrict Delhi Capitals to 149 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant fight back for Delhi Capitals after early setback. Rovman Powell done comprehensively by the sheer brilliance of Ravi Bishnoi as the former gets his man for a googly. David Warner 4(12) follows his fellow opening partner back to the pavilion. Prithvi Shaw 61(34) perishes after half-century as Krishnappa Gowtham claims the wicket. Prithvi Shaw Half-Century Gives Delhi Capitals Upper-Hand. Prithvi Shaw get DC off to a good start, the right-hander looks in good touch today. Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and elected to bowl first at DY Patil Stadium. Also Read - LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 15 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain– Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2022, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 7, Thu

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje.

