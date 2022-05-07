Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders face off against Lucknow Super Giants in match 53 of IPL 2022 in Pune in a must-win game for them. KKR need to win all their remaining games to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs. KKR beat Rajasthan Royals in their previous match after losing five on the trot. LSG meanwhile are on 14 points and needs a couple more wins to secure a playoff spot. Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the top four teams on the points table at the moment. With 14 points from 10 games, LSG are almost through to the playoffs. If they beat KKR they get to 16 points which should be enough for them to get through to the playoffs. With four matches remaining including the one against the Knights, Lucknow will back themselves to get to 18 to 20 points. KKR won their previous match against Rajasthan Royals after losing five matches on the trot. Despite the win, concerns remain about their opening combination and the bowlers not firing in unison.Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR, Live Cricket Score: Samson Departs, Jaiswal Key For Chase

