Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Pune: Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders face off against Lucknow Super Giants in match 53 of IPL 2022 in Pune in a must-win game for them. KKR need to win all their remaining games to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs. KKR beat Rajasthan Royals in their previous match after losing five on the trot. LSG meanwhile are on 14 points and needs a couple more wins to secure a playoff spot. Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore are the top four teams on the points table at the moment. With 14 points from 10 games, LSG are almost through to the playoffs. If they beat KKR they get to 16 points which should be enough for them to get through to the playoffs. With four matches remaining including the one against the Knights, Lucknow will back themselves to get to 18 to 20 points. KKR won their previous match against Rajasthan Royals after losing five matches on the trot. Despite the win, concerns remain about their opening combination and the bowlers not firing in unison.Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR, Live Cricket Score: Samson Departs, Jaiswal Key For Chase

LIVE | IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR, Match 53: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | LSG vs KKR | KKR vs LSG | KL Rahul | Shreyas Iyer | Marcus Stoinis | Andre Russell | LSG vs KKR Live, KKR vs LSG Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, LSG vs KKR Dream11, Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL Live, LSG vs KKR Live Score Also Read - IPL 2022: Suresh Raina Praises KL Rahul, Amazing Shots Prove He Is In Best Phase Of His Career

Also Read - WATCH: Jos Buttler Takes One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Shikhar Dhawan

Live Updates

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs KKR Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Andre Russell vs Dushmantha Chameera: KKR and Andre Russell is a never-ending love story. Andre Russell’s finishing prowess has again been on fore this season. Despite KKR falling short on many occasions, Russell has been there till the end. In the end overs against LSG, he will battle it out against Dushmantha Chameera. The Sri Lankan seamer is one of the most improved fast bowlers in the world. He has stifled many opponents already this season. It will be a classic face-off between the two.

  • 6:25 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs KKR Cricket Score: Key Battles | Shreyas Iyer vs Mohsin Khan: Mohsin Khan has been one of the biggest surprises this season. He has impressed everyone with his pace and skill. Khan’s four-wicket haul was the main reason why LSG trumped DC. He has continued to make a steady rise right through the season. Khan will be a good matchup against Shreyas Iyer. The KKR captain has been one of the sole shining stars this season. He has looked assured against the best bowlers in the season. The unheralded Khan will pose a different challenge to Iyer. It promises to be an interesting challenge.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs KKR Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Deepak Hooda vs Sunil Narine: LSG’s faith in Deepak Hooda has paid off handsomely. He is one of the top run-getters this season. Hooda has taken to batting at number 3 beautifully. He is dominant against spinners and decent against pacers. Hooda will be LSG’s key batsman in the middle overs. KKR will be wary of his tendency to hit big during the middle phase. Sunil Narine, the IPL and KKR veteran, will challenge Hooda. His game smarts have tested the best in the business. Hooda won’t be any exception.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs KKR Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | KL Rahul vs Umesh Yadav: LSG’s captain, KL Rahul, had led with aplomb. He continues to remain India’s premier batter in the league. Rahul has already amassed more than 450 runs. In the games where Rahul has got going, LSG has inevitably won them. He has been such a big factor for his team. Rahul’s runs have come at an outstanding strike rate too. He will be KKR’s biggest flesh in the thorn. KKR will be banking on Umesh Yadav to deliver the new ball. If Yadav manages to halt Rahul early, then KKR will be ahead in the game already.

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs KKR Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs KKR Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs KKR Cricket Score: LSG skipper KL Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer of the season while Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda have also put in valuable performances. The team has a consistent bowling unit with Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, and Ravi Bishnoi performing. Mohsin Khan, the recent entrant, has also proved his worth with a four-wicket haul in the last match.

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs KKR Cricket Score: KKR openers have not been in form, and they are yet to settle the combination after ten matches. Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana have been in good form, while Rinku Singh has started well. However, Andre Russell has not been at his best this season. In the bowling department, Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee have been performing.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Match Between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders!