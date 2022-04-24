Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Quinton de Kock As Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Early | Watch Video

KL Rahul Hits Half-Century, Manish Pandey Departs For Lucknow. KL Rahul Hits Half-Century, Manish Pandey Steady For Lucknow. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey Steady For Lucknow. Quinton de Kock Perishes; KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock Steady For Lucknow. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma says that it feels good to be back at Wankhede. He says that it has been a while since they played here, and are expecting a lot of noise. He says that winning record here was with a different team and they have to play better now. He has gone with bowling first as they look to chase it down. KL Rahul said that the last few games that they’ve watched and the last few games that they have played, there hasn’t been a lot of dew. The toss doesn’t play a part if there’s no dew. Rahul says he just need to be smarter with their plans. Mohsin Khan replaces Avesh Khan in the lineup.  Also Read - PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 38 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 25, Monday

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Star Umran Malik And Pakistan's Haris Rauf Stories Are Almost Similar Feels Lahore Qalandars Owner

Live | IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, Match 37: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live | Get latest cricket news and updates on india.com cricket | LSG vs MI | MI vs LSG | KL Rahul | Rohit Sharma | Dewald Brewis | Ayush Badoni | LSG vs MI Live, MI vs LSG, LSG vs MI Live Score, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, LSG vs MI Dream11, Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score, IPL live, LSG vs MI live score

Live Updates

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: OUT! Marcus Stoinis gone! Tilak Varma takes a simple catch as Daniel Sams picks up his first wicket of the match. LSG 102/3 (12.5)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: OUT! Manish Pandey departs! Kieron Pollard strikes for Mumbai Indians. LSG 82/2 (11.5)

  • 8:26 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: 10 runs off the over and skipper KL Rahul completes his half-century. Great going from the captain! LSG 82/1 (11)
  • 8:20 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Meredith concedes two runs in the first two balls of the over. Pandey goes down the ground in the next delivery and earns a maximum! SIX! Pandey pushes it in the next ball for a single. Rahul joins the party and gets it once bounce for a boundary! FOUR! Rahul slashes it for another boundary FOUR! 17 off it! LSG 72/1 (10)
  • 8:15 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Unadkat gets a dot in the first ball and then Rahul takes a quick single in the next ball. Pandey rotates the strike to Rahul. Rahul does the same in the next delivery. LSG once again sneak out a single. Rahul pulls hard and earns a maximum! SIX! 10 off it. LSG 55/1 (9)
  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Rahul rotates the strike to de Kock in the first ball of the over. Pandey using his feet, gets an inside edge but will take the single and gives the strike to his captain. Rahul takes a single in the third delivery. Pandey gets the gap and Pollard does well and saves 2 valuable runs, 2 runs taken by Manish. Pandey takes a single in the next ball. 7 off it. LSG 45/1 (8)

  • 8:04 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Daniel Sams concedes a run in his first three deliveries. Rahul puts it in the covers and gets a double off it. Gets a bit of width in the next ball and again sneaks out a double. Rahul flicks it and rotates the strike. 6 runs off it. LSG 38/1 (7)

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Unadkat gets three back to back dots and then concedes 2 runs in the next two balls. Pandey takes a single in the last ball. Good over. 3 runs off it. End of powerplay. LSG 32/1 (6)

  • 7:50 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Bumrah starts off with back to back dots in the first two deliveries. Concedes a single in the third ball. Earns a dot in the fourth ball and de Kock smokes it for a maximum in the fifth SIX! OUT! de Kock departs! Big wicket for Mumbai! Rohit Sharma takes a good catch. LSG 27/1 (4)
  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: de Kock takes a single in the first ball of Unadkat. Rahul flicks it into the gap and get a boundary FOUR! Rahul gets a bit o width in the next delivery and slashes it for another boundary FOUR! KL steals 2 runs in the next delivery. Rahul rotates the strike to de Kock in the next ball. de Kock puts it in the gap and takes a double. 14 off it. LSG 20/0 (3)