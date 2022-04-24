Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Also Read - IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Quinton de Kock As Jasprit Bumrah Strikes Early | Watch Video

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Steady in Run-Chase For Mumbai. KL Rahul’s Century Propels Lucknow to 168. Deepak Hooda Perishes; KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya Depart Quickly; KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. KL Rahul Hits Half-Century, Manish Pandey Departs For Lucknow. KL Rahul Hits Half-Century, Manish Pandey Steady For Lucknow. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey Steady For Lucknow. Quinton de Kock Perishes; KL Rahul Key For Lucknow. KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock Steady For Lucknow. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first at Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma says that it feels good to be back at Wankhede. He says that it has been a while since they played here, and are expecting a lot of noise. He says that winning record here was with a different team and they have to play better now. He has gone with bowling first as they look to chase it down. KL Rahul said that the last few games that they’ve watched and the last few games that they have played, there hasn’t been a lot of dew. The toss doesn’t play a part if there’s no dew. Rahul says he just need to be smarter with their plans. Mohsin Khan replaces Avesh Khan in the lineup.  Also Read - PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 38 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 25, Monday

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah. Also Read - IPL 2022: SRH Star Umran Malik And Pakistan's Haris Rauf Stories Are Almost Similar Feels Lahore Qalandars Owner

Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Kishan rotates the strike to Rohit Sharma. Holder forces Rohit to play the defensive in his second delivery. The West Indian bamboozles the Mumbai skipper as the ball went through the batter. Rohit comes back strongly and smokes it for a maximum! SIX! Wonderful pull-shot! Rohit goes down the ground and wins a boundary! FOUR! 12 off it. End of powerplay. MI 43/0 (6)
  • 10:00 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Krunal Pandya concedes 2 runs in the first three balls of the over. Rohit rotates the strike to Ishan Kishan in the fourth delivery. He then does the same in the 5th delivery. Rohit goes aerial in the last ball and gets a boundary FOUR! 8 off it. MI 31/0 (5)
  • 9:56 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma treats Chameera with a boundary in the first ball of the over FOUR! He comes back and earns three back to back dots. Rohit rotates the strike to Kishan in the fifth ball of the over. The Sri Lankan ends the over with a dot. 5 off it. MI 23/0 (4)
  • 9:51 PM IST
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Jason Holder concedes a run in the first over and then Rohit Sharma pulls him for a boundary FOUR! He then rotates the strike to Kishan in the next ball. Holder comes back strongly and earns three back to back dots. 6 off it. MI 18/0 (3)
  • 9:46 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: 2 gone, Mumbai are now at 12/0. MI 12/0 (2)

  • 9:40 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: First over done and dusted, Mumbai Indians are at 11/0. Rohit Sharma looks in good touch tonight. MI 11/0 (1)

  • 9:28 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Kieron Pollard: I haven’t bowled in the last couple of games. We have restricted them to 168 on a good wicket. It sticks in the first ten overs, hopefully we can bat smartly with the dew coming down. We need to take care of the dimensions. It is what it is, we have played some good cricket but haven’t gotten over the line. We owe it to the team, to the franchise and to our fans. I can’t even remember the last game we played here. Hopefully we can leave with smiles on our faces.

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: That’s it Lucknow Super Giants finish at 168/6 after 20 overs of play. LSG 168/6 (20)

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: KL RAHUL SMASHES IT FOR A SIX! HE GET TO HIS HUNDRED! 102 OFF 61 BALLS!

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Final over coming up Lucknow are now at 155/5. LSG 155/5 (19)