Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Lucknow Super Giants is led by KL Rahul in IPL 2022. Out of 7 games, they have won 4 and lost 3. With 8 points and a net run rate of +0.124, LSG takes the 4th spot in the points table. KL Rahul is the top run-getter for the team with 265 runs in 7 matches. Quinton de Kock follows him with 215 runs. In bowling, Avesh Khan is the top wicket-taker for the team with 11 wickets. Jason Holder is next with 8 wickets. Mumbai Indians are led by Rohit Sharma in IPL 2022. The team has played 7 games so far and lost all of them. With 0 points and a net run rate of -0.892, MI takes the last 10th spot in the points table. For Mumbai Indians, Tilak Varma is the top run-getter with 234 runs in 7 games. Suryakumar Yadav follows him with 232 runs. In bowling, Tymal Mills, Jayadev Unadkat, and Murugan Ashwin have picked the most 6 wickets for the team.Also Read - PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 38 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 25, Monday

