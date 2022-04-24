Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022

Mumbai: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. Lucknow Super Giants is led by KL Rahul in IPL 2022. Out of 7 games, they have won 4 and lost 3. With 8 points and a net run rate of +0.124, LSG takes the 4th spot in the points table. KL Rahul is the top run-getter for the team with 265 runs in 7 matches. Quinton de Kock follows him with 215 runs. In bowling, Avesh Khan is the top wicket-taker for the team with 11 wickets. Jason Holder is next with 8 wickets. Mumbai Indians are led by Rohit Sharma in IPL 2022. The team has played 7 games so far and lost all of them. With 0 points and a net run rate of -0.892, MI takes the last 10th spot in the points table. For Mumbai Indians, Tilak Varma is the top run-getter with 234 runs in 7 games. Suryakumar Yadav follows him with 232 runs. In bowling, Tymal Mills, Jayadev Unadkat, and Murugan Ashwin have picked the most 6 wickets for the team.Also Read - PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 38 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Wankhede Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 25, Monday

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Riley Meredith: It’s good to get out there and have a bit of run, unfortunately we couldn’t quite get there very close and obviously Dhoni is a great player and just too good for us in the end there. Seems like (the pitches) probably offering something for the pace bowlers which is nice, Wankhede looks like it probably got a few runs in it, love to keep it tight tonight.

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav: The preparation has been very simple and same, just how we have been preparing for the last 6-7 games. It feels good to be at the home ground, missed this crowd very much and playing here, really looking forward to it. I give myself pressure situations during practice sessions and it is closely related to the game, so it gets little easier when I walk into the game.

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: PITCH REPORT | The previous game (RR vs DC) at the Wankhede Stadium was a high-scoring thriller and it went right down into the last over to decide the winner of the game. The wicket looks a belter to bat on and hence, any score could be chased down with the short boundaries as well. The captain that wins the toss will be looking to bowl first on the wicket as chasing is relatively easy on the ground unless a huge score is posted.

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: In their first ever outing, LSG batting first put up 199 runs on the board, courtesy of a KL Rahul hundred. Mumbai in reply managed to score 181 runs as they fell short by 18 runs. Rohit Sharma and Co will be looking for their first win of the season tonight.
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Suryakumar Yadav vs Ravi Bishnoi: The leg-spinner has had the better of MI batter, Suryakumar Yadav, once in their three T20 clashes, and having him bowl an over in the powerplay might not be a bad ploy. The Indian batter has notched up two fifties in the edition so far, but he does face a stiff challenge with Ravi Bishnoi and other LSG spinners bowling in tandem. With LSG tweakers proving to be pretty miserly, SKY might have to work hard for his runs.

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | KL Rahul vs Jasprit Bumrah: This is a contest that KL Rahul has so far dominated, with the LSG skipper being dismissed by Jasprit Burmah thrice in 10 encounters. However, the Indian pacer has picked up four wickets in the tournament so far and is the side’s second-most economical bowler (7.51). Rahul has looked fluent so far in the tournament, getting his side off to starts, and he will be keen to get the better of the seamer once again when they meet at the Wankhede.
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: KEY BATTLES | Avesh Khan vs Ishan Kishan: Avesh Khan has been on a roll for LSG with 11 wickets from 7 matches at an average of 20.09 and has proven to be effective at both ends of the game. Facing that pace will be MI’s in-form batter Ishan Kishan, who had scored back-to-back half-centuries in the first two games of the tournament. The southpaw opener is the leading run-scorer in IPL 2022 for his team at the moment with 191 runs from 7 matches.
    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Mumbai Indians Squad | Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan.

    LIVE LSG vs MI Cricket Score: Lucknow Super Giants Squad | Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.